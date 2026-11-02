Researchers Fail to Find Blue Whales in Galapagos Amid Strong El Nino Effects

Galapagos National Park Directorate researchers failed to locate blue whales for nine months in 2025 and 2026 due to El Nino warming, though rare sightings confirm their continued presence.

The Galapagos National Park Directorate conducted a nine-month expedition from October 2025 to July 2026 to locate blue whales in their historic migration range, but the team returned without a single confirmed sighting. Researchers dispatched by the directorate aimed to tag these majestic creatures with satellite transmitters to map their migratory routes, but the intense search effort yielded zero results despite the team monitoring areas where the animals had been reliably observed in previous years. This significant absence of blue whales coincides with elevated sea surface temperatures and altered oceanographic conditions driven by a strong El Nino event affecting the eastern Pacific region.

Scientific Mission Goals and Ocean Temperature Data

The primary objective of the expedition was to deploy satellite transmitters on blue whales to track their long-distance movements, but the failure to locate the mammals highlighted the severe impact of climate variability on marine life distribution. Water temperatures recorded during the mission reflected the clear presence of El Nino, with sea surface temperatures ranging from 77.9 to 81.6 degrees Fahrenheit, or 25.5 to 27.6 degrees Celsius. These readings are notably above the average for this time of year, according to data provided by the Galapagos Science Center, which monitors the unique ecological balance of the archipelago.

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Additionally, thermal measurements taken at a depth of 328 feet, or 100 meters, showed temperatures between 66.4 and 67.4 degrees Fahrenheit, which translates to 19.11 to 19.67 degrees Celsius. The isotherm, a critical ocean layer maintaining approximately 68 degrees Fahrenheit or 20 degrees Celsius, was found much deeper than usual, positioned between 256 and 315 feet, or 78 and 96 meters, compared to its typical depth of 66 to 148 feet. This profound shift in thermal layers suggests that the specific temperature range required for blue whale feeding may no longer align with the depth where their primary food source, krill, is located in the region.

Expert Analysis on Whale Movement Patterns

Daniela Alarcon, a professor and researcher at the Universidad San Francisco de Quito and the Galapagos Science Center who served as the lead expedition scientist, suggested that the whales are likely remaining farther south where waters are cooler and food availability is higher. Despite the lack of sightings, Alarcon emphasized that the failure to find blue whales during an intensive search effort does not mean the species has stopped coming to the Galapagos altogether. Her assessment was later supported by independent records that emerged shortly after the official expedition concluded, providing a crucial counterpoint to the negative findings.

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In September, following the end of the official search period, the Cetacea Galapagos citizen science network reported a sighting of an adult blue whale accompanied by its calf at Punta Pitt on San Cristobal Island. This specific observation confirmed that blue whales have not vanished from the Galapagos ecosystem, but the fact that professional researchers went nine months without seeing one during a targeted campaign is cause for further scientific investigation into their altered behavior.

Historical Sighting Trends and Citizen Science Data

According to reports submitted to the citizen science network Cetacea Galapagos, blue whale sightings were already showing a downward trend before the official expedition began in late 2025. Data indicates that the first significant decline in sightings occurred between August and September 2025, preceding the main research window. Although there were two isolated reports of blue whales during the expedition in May and June 2026, Alarcon and her colleagues were unable to confirm either of these sightings, leaving the team without verified data to analyze during the mission.

Alarcon noted in an official statement that combining these new records with detailed oceanographic data allows scientists to begin asking better questions about the environmental conditions that determine whale presence and how much their movements may vary from historical norms. The team acknowledges that while a 2024 study tracking 16 blue whales between 2021 and 2023 offers possible explanations for past behaviors, it is still too soon to definitively attribute the current lack of sightings solely to El Nino, though the correlation is strong.

Broader Ecological Impact and Future Monitoring

Global CO2 levels are expected to surge due to the effects of this super El Nino, bringing drastically altered marine conditions to the Galapagos Islands, which straddle the equator in the eastern Pacific. In late August, Ecuador issued a nationwide Red Alert due to the potential effects of this phenomenon, as some coastal and island monitoring stations recorded sea levels up to 16 inches, or 40 centimeters, above normal. These elevated sea levels serve as a signature of significantly warmer waters, which directly impact krill populations that are highly sensitive to changes in ocean temperatures.

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The exceptional strength of this El Nino event is already reshaping the marine environment, and scientists will be watching closely to see how the entire ecosystem responds, not just the blue whale population. The displacement of the isotherm and the resulting mismatch between predator and prey availability highlight the fragility of this unique habitat. As researchers continue to monitor these changes, the lack of blue whale sightings serves as a critical indicator of how quickly climate phenomena can alter deep-sea ecological balances in the Galapagos.