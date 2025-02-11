Researchers Achieve Ambient-Pressure Superconductivity in Barium Strontium Titanate

Scientists at the University of Houston's Texas Center for Superconductivity have made a breakthrough in the field of materials science by stabilizing the superconducting state of barium strontium titanate (BST) at ambient pressure. This achievement paves the way for the development of energy-efficient technologies and a deeper understanding of superconductivity.

New research, pushing toward ambient-pressure high-temperature superconductivity, brings us one step closer to finding superconductors that function in everyday conditions -- and potentially unlocking a new era of energy-efficient technologies. Researchers at the University of Houston's Texas Center for Superconductivity have achieved a significant milestone in their quest for ambient-pressure high-temperature superconductivity.

This breakthrough brings us closer to discovering superconductors that operate under normal atmospheric conditions, paving the way for a new age of energy-efficient technologies. Professors Liangzi Deng and Paul Ching-Wu Chu of the UH Department of Physics set out to determine if applying pressure to a specific material called barium strontium titanate (BST) could induce a superconducting state without altering its chemical composition or structure. 'In 2001, scientists theorized that high pressure applied to BST changed its Fermi surface topology, leading to enhanced thermoelectric performance,' Deng explained. 'This connection between pressure, topology, and superconductivity sparked our curiosity.' Chu added, 'As materials scientist Pol Duwez once noted, most solids vital to industry exist in a metastable state. The challenge is that many of the most promising superconductors only function under pressure, making them difficult to study and even harder to implement in practical applications.' Utilizing a technique they developed called the pressure-quench protocol (PQP), described in an October UH news release, Deng and Chu successfully stabilized BST's high-pressure-induced superconducting states at ambient pressure. This means no specialized high-pressure environments are required. Why is this significant? It opens up a new avenue to retain valuable material phases that typically only exist under pressure, unlocking opportunities for fundamental research and practical applications. 'This experiment clearly demonstrates that one may stabilize the high-pressure-induced phase at ambient pressure via a subtle electronic transition without a symmetry change, offering a novel approach to retain the material phases of interest and values that ordinarily exist only under pressure,' Chu stated. 'It should aid our search for superconductors with higher transition temperatures.' Deng further emphasized, 'Interestingly, this experiment revealed a novel approach to discovering new states of matter that don't exist at ambient pressure originally or even under high-pressure conditions. It demonstrates that PQP is a powerful tool for exploring and creating uncharted regions of material phase diagrams.





