Researcher hopes Utahns remember sacrifice of 'D-Day 5'

On the 82nd anniversary of D-Day on Saturday, a researcher hopes others would remember Utah's

The "D-Day Five" include Melvin Cowdell Oscar Cleaveland and Verl Nelson. SANDY — On the 82nd anniversary of D-Day on Saturday, a researcher is hoping others will remember the five Utah soldiers killed on June 6, 1944, during the Allied invasion of Normandy.

Camille Noel said the stories of the five men — which she refers to as Utah's "D-Day Five" — have been largely forgotten, including that of Pvt. Melvin C. Cowdell, whose remains now rest at the Sandy City Cemetery.

"Melvin was a member of the 16th Infantry of the 1st Infantry Division," said Noel as she stood by Cowdell's headstone on Friday afternoon. "His unit stormed Omaha Beach. " According to the researcher, Pvt. Oscar E. Cleaveland of the 37th Engineer Combat Battalion was also killed on Omaha Beach, likely shortly after landing under heavy fire.

Pvt. Byron L. Peterson of the 504th Parachute Infantry Regiment of the 82nd Airborne Division also died during the early hours of the invasion, Noel said. Noel said Staff Sgt. Carl H. Yarrington of the 507th Parachute Infantry Regiment of the 82nd Airborne Division was killed while leading his men toward their command post.

Yarrington is the only one of the five Utahns buried in France, while the others are buried in cemeteries around the state.

"When you ask any person in Utah, 'Can you tell me about someone who died on D-Day from Utah? ' No one's going to know," Noel said. "I just don't think it's fair they made so many sacrifices and have been forgotten in return just because they died. " The researcher has made it her personal mission to raise awareness about the men and to secure them more formal recognition in the state.

She said she initially became passionate about the topic while taking a 2018 class on the Normandy campaign and received an assignment to write a biography of a soldier from her hometown of Bountiful who is buried in Normandy. Noel said she hoped that on this anniversary of D-Day, the "D-Day Five" would be remembered. The Key Takeaways for this article were generated with the assistance of large language models and reviewed by our editorial team.

The article, itself, is solely human-written. A new service branch could be joining the US Armed Forces familyAndrew Adams is an award-winning journalist and reporter for KSL. For two decades, he's covered a variety of stories for KSL, including major crime, politics and sports.





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