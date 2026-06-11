Research Links Physical Punishment of Children to Academic Failure and Aggressive Behavior

A University College London study suggests that children who are physically punished are more likely to fail exams and exhibit bullying behavior, leading to calls for a legal ban in England.

A groundbreaking study led by public health expert Dr Anja Heilmann at University College London has revealed a concerning correlation between the physical punishment of children and several negative life outcomes.

By analyzing data from a substantial cohort of nearly 20,000 children born between the years 2000 and 2002, the research highlighted that approximately one in five children had experienced some form of physical punishment by the time they reached the age of ten. One of the most striking findings is the impact on academic achievement.

Children in England who were subjected to smacking at ages three, five, and seven were found to be 5.7 percent more likely to fail to achieve five GCSE grades between A* and C, specifically in the core subjects of English and Mathematics, compared to their peers who were not physically punished. This suggests that the stress and trauma associated with physical discipline may hinder a childs ability to focus, learn, and perform under academic pressure.

Beyond academic struggles, the research underscores a significant link between physical punishment and the development of aggressive behavioral patterns. The data indicates a clear trend where children who experienced physical discipline at multiple stages of early childhood were far more likely to engage in risky behaviors toward others. Specifically, those punished at ages three, five, and seven were 40 percent more likely to exhibit behaviors such as bullying, hitting, shoving, or pushing others by the age of 14.

This trend continued into late adolescence, with a 26 percent increase in such behaviors at age 17. Furthermore, the study found that these children were 41 percent more likely to report bullying their own siblings, suggesting that physical punishment creates a cycle of violence within the domestic environment, teaching children that physical force is an acceptable method for resolving conflict or asserting dominance. These findings have intensified calls for legislative change within the United Kingdom.

Currently, the legal landscape is fragmented, as striking a child is strictly outlawed in Scotland, Wales, and the Republic of Ireland. However, in England and Northern Ireland, the law still permits the defence of reasonable punishment, allowing parents and caregivers to physically discipline children. Despite various proposals to align the laws of England and Northern Ireland with those of Scotland and Wales, such efforts have been stalled due to a lack of government support.

Globally, 70 countries have already banned physical punishment, viewing it as a violation of childrens rights. Advocates like Labour MP Jess Asato and Joanna Barrett from the NSPCC argue that it is unacceptable for children to be denied the same protection from assault that is afforded to adults, noting that the long term social and economic costs of poor life outcomes outweigh any perceived short term benefits of smacking.

Despite the overwhelming evidence presented by the UCL study, some experts continue to defend the practice of physical punishment. Professor Robert Larzelere, a specialist in human development and family science at Oklahoma State University, contends that banning smacking would be a mistake. He argues that when applied correctly and moderately, physical punishment can serve as an effective tool for preventing what is scientifically termed as oppositional defiance.

Larzelere suggests that children must sometimes feel the consequences of their actions to understand the importance of cooperation and to rectify bad behavior that cannot be solved through verbal communication alone. He posits that mild negative consequences, including smacking, can actually benefit children in the long run by instilling discipline and respect for authority, provided the punishment is not abusive but rather a calculated response to non-compliance.

The debate highlights a fundamental tension between traditional disciplinary methods and modern psychological understanding. While proponents of the ban emphasize the detrimental effects on mental health, emotional stability, and academic performance, defenders of physical punishment emphasize the necessity of firm boundaries and immediate consequences.

However, the UCL research provides a strong empirical basis for the argument that physical punishment is not only ineffective in improving long term behavior but is actually counterproductive. By correlating early childhood trauma with adolescent aggression and academic underperformance, the study suggests that the most beneficial environment for a childs growth is one free from physical violence, urging policymakers in England and Northern Ireland to urgently remove the legal loopholes that allow the practice to continue





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Child Development Physical Punishment Academic Performance Parenting Laws Bullying

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Study Links Migraine 'Wonder Drugs' to Increased Miscarriage Risk in Early PregnancyResearch presented at a major medical meeting suggests that CGRP monoclonal antibody injections, a highly effective preventive treatment for severe migraines, may raise the risk of miscarriage by 45 percent when used in early pregnancy. The findings underscore existing NHS warnings and highlight the drugs' long persistence in the body, prompting calls for enhanced patient counseling and further safety studies.

Read more »

Human-driven sea-level rise has increased frequency of extreme coastal flooding, study saysNew research links human-driven climate change to more frequent coastal flooding.

Read more »

Major Study Links 99% of Heart Attacks And Strokes With 4 Risk FactorsHeart attacks and strokes rarely occur without warning.

Read more »

Research Links Physical Punishment of Children to Academic Failure and BullyingA comprehensive study from University College London reveals that children subjected to physical punishment are more likely to struggle with exams and exhibit aggressive behaviors, prompting calls for a legal ban in England.

Read more »