Research Confirms Women Are Perceived as More Attractive Than Men Globally

A new study analyzing over 1.5 million face ratings finds that female faces are consistently rated more attractive across cultures and ages, with women rating other women highest. The findings suggest biological and social factors contribute to this gender attractiveness gap.

A recent study has provided compelling evidence that women are universally perceived as more attractive than men, a phenomenon that holds across different cultures, ages, and even between the sexes.

Researchers from the Max Planck Institute for Empirical Aesthetics in Frankfurt analyzed over 1.5 million ratings of faces from a diverse range of countries. Their findings, published in the journal Proceedings of the Royal Society B, reveal that female faces consistently score higher on attractiveness than male faces. Specifically, the average female face was rated higher than about 64 percent of male faces.

This gap was particularly pronounced among female raters, who awarded significantly higher scores to other women, while both sexes rated male faces similarly low. The lead author, Eugen Wassiliwizky, noted that this pattern may stem from evolutionary biology: higher testosterone levels in men are linked to dominance but also to cues of aggression and dishonesty, which could lower attractiveness ratings.

In contrast, female faces tend to elicit caregiving responses and are associated with youth and beauty. The study challenges the notion that attractiveness judgments are purely subjective, suggesting instead a combination of biological, individual, and social factors at play. The researchers described this as a Gender Attractiveness Gap, or GAP, which reverses the typical pattern seen in most animal species where males display more elaborate traits.

Interestingly, the study found that men tend to judge faces more strictly overall, but the gender gap in ratings was driven largely by women's strong preference for female faces. This finding aligns with anecdotal observations and social media discussions, where users often claim that there are more attractive women than men.

For instance, a TikTok user commented that women are naturally more beautiful, echoing the study's results. The research also controlled for variables such as facial symmetry and skin quality, ensuring that the gap was not due to inherent differences in these features. Instead, the authors argue that cultural and evolutionary pressures shape our perception of beauty, with female beauty being more heavily emphasized and rewarded across societies.

This bias may have implications for social dynamics, including mate selection and self-esteem, particularly for men who may feel less attractive by comparison. Beyond the core study, a separate survey conducted earlier this year by the CREO Clinic among 1,000 Brits explored generational differences in perceptions of the perfect man and woman.

According to Baby Boomers, the ideal man is between 5 feet 7 inches and 5 feet 9 inches with a classic build, blue eyes, and dark brown hair, while the perfect woman has blonde hair, a button nose, and full lips. In contrast, Generation Z respondents preferred men with an athletic build and women with black hair, indicating a shift in beauty standards over time.

These findings complement the main study by highlighting that while there is a universal bias toward female attractiveness, specific ideals vary by generation and culture. The overall message is clear: attractiveness is not a simple matter of personal taste but is deeply rooted in biology and society, with women consistently emerging as the fairer sex in the eyes of both men and women





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