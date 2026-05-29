Rescuers work to drain flooded Laos cave to free 5 villagers and search for 2 still missing

Rescuers in Laos are trying to drain water from a flooded cave to free five villagers trapped for more than a week.

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Here's how to do itDe la Espriella,"El Tigre" que promete mano dura contra el narco y los grupos armados en ColombiaGardeners often hear about supposed hacks and quick fixes. Here are some common ones debunkedPope Leo XIV makes historic apology for Vatican's role in legitimizing slaveryDepartamento de Justicia de EEUU abre investigación sobre columnista que acusó de abuso a Trump





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5 of 7 trapped in Laos cave found alive, rescuers sayFive of the seven villagers who became trapped in a cave that flooded in Laos were found alive by rescuers Wednesday, in an incident echoing the dramatic 2018 rescue of teenage soccer players in Thailand.

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Rescuers celebrate as they find missing villagers in flooded Laos caveThe villagers entered the cave in Xaisomboun province on May 19, but heavy rain triggered flash flooding that blocked the exit and trapped seven people, according to Lao and Thai rescue teams involved in the operation.

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‘We’re really hungry’: people trapped in Laos cave tell rescuersVillagers trapped in Laos cave told rescuers that they’re feeling weak and are in need of food. One person said he’s experiencing chest pain and sore throat.

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Rescuers work to drain flooded Laos cave to free 5 villagers and search for 2 still missingRescuers in Laos are trying to drain water from a flooded cave to free five villagers trapped for more than a week.

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