Rescuers pull four from flooded cave in Laos, two still missing

Rescuers pulled four people trapped in a flooded cave in Laos, Thai rescuers said on Saturday.

Thai volunteer rescuers said, hours after another man was brought out late on Friday. The five are among seven Lao nationals who had entered the cave in Xaisomboun province to prospect for gold, but were trapped for more than a week when rising water blocked their exit.

Two others remain missing. Kengkard Bongkawong, a Thai cave diver involved in the mission, said in a Facebook post on Saturday that all four of the trapped people had emerged from the cave. Metta Tham Rescue Kalasin/AFP via Getty ImagesAdisak Wongsoraya/AFP via Getty Images Video footage from the volunteers showed rescuers bringing four Laotian men out of the cave with flashlights strapped to their heads and with muddy clothes.

The five rescued people were found by rescuers on Wednesday, but had remained trapped. Video footage from the volunteers showed rescuers bringing four Laotian men out of the cave with flashlights strapped to their heads and with muddy clothes. A team of volunteers from neighboring Thailand the rescue efforts last Sunday and further reinforcements, including divers from Finland, France, Indonesia, Malaysia, Japan and Australia, have also joined the rescue operation, the volunteer group posted on Facebook.

The international rescue team included some members who were involved in the 17-day rescue at the flooded mountain cave of Tham Luang in northern Thailand in 2018. Metta Tham Rescue Kalasin/AFP via Getty ImagesAdisak Wongsoraya/AFP via Getty Images Video footage from the volunteers showed rescuers bringing four Laotian men out of the cave with flashlights strapped to their heads and with muddy clothes.





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