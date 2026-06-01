Rescuers in Laos Evacuate Five Villagers from Flooded Cave, Two Still Missing

Rescue teams in Laos successfully evacuated five villagers trapped for nearly two weeks in a flooded cave in Xaisomboun province. Two people remain missing as heavy rainfall hinders operations. International divers from multiple countries are assisting in the search for alternative passages.

In a dramatic rescue operation in the remote mountains of Laos , five villagers were successfully evacuated from a flooded cave on Friday, May 29, 2026, after being trapped for nearly two weeks.

The rescue teams, comprising local volunteers and international divers, have been working tirelessly to reach the stranded individuals in Xaisomboun province, approximately 120 kilometers north of the capital, Vientiane. Heavy rainfall had inundated the main entrance to the cave, making it impassable and leaving the group trapped deep inside. The first survivor was brought out through a narrow passage after days of pumping water and searching for alternative routes.

Rescuers described the operation as extremely challenging due to the rising water levels and treacherous terrain. The five survivors were found huddled in an air pocket, dehydrated but alive, and were immediately provided with medical attention. They were part of a group of seven villagers who had entered the cave nearly two weeks ago to search for valuable minerals such as gold.

One of the group managed to escape and raise the alarm, leading to a massive search and rescue effort. The two remaining individuals are still believed to be trapped deeper inside the cave, in areas that have been flooded beyond accessible limits. The rescue operation involves a coordinated effort from multiple countries, including Thailand, Malaysia, Finland, Japan, Indonesia, France, and Australia.

Diver Lee Kian Lie from Malaysia, who is part of the operation, stated that workers have been pumping water out of the cave continuously.

'We will go into the suspected area to continue the search if the water level is lowered,' he said. Another team is exploring the surrounding hillside for possible air shafts or dry passages that could provide access to the deeper chambers where the missing villagers are believed to be.

The rescue teams have faced setbacks due to continuous heavy rain, which has caused 'massive amounts of water' to flow into the area, as posted by the Laos Rescue Volunteer for People group on social media. Operations were suspended on Sunday night due to safety concerns, but resumed as soon as conditions improved.

Kengkaj Bongkawong, head of the Thai rescue group Metta Tham Rescue Kalasin, confirmed that workers are also looking for natural ventilation shafts from above that might offer a way in. The cave system in Xaisomboun province is known for its complexity and hidden mineral deposits, which have attracted local villagers for years.

However, the sudden flash flood caught the group off guard, blocking their exit and forcing them to retreat deeper inside. The rescued villagers are recovering in a nearby hospital, while the families of the missing remain hopeful. The international community has praised the bravery of the rescue teams and the cooperation between nations. Environmental experts note that the area's rugged geography and monsoon rains make such rescues particularly hazardous.

As search efforts continue, all eyes are on the weather forecast, which predicts more rain in the coming days that could further complicate operations. Despite the challenges, rescuers remain determined to locate the two missing individuals and bring them out safely. The operation serves as a stark reminder of the dangers faced by those who venture into the region's unexplored caves in search of fortune





ksatnews / 🏆 442. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Laos Cave Rescue Flood International Rescue Missing Persons

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Joy and relief as rescuers evacuate survivors from Laos cave; 2 still missingFour villagers trapped for 10 days in a flooded Laos cave were rescued, while two remain missing as international teams continue the search.

Read more »

Rescuers pull four from flooded cave in Laos, two still missingRescuers pulled four people trapped in a flooded cave in Laos, Thai rescuers said on Saturday.

Read more »

Rescuers free 4 men trapped in a flooded Laos cave; 2 still missingRescue workers in Laos have safely evacuated four more men who were trapped in a flooded cave for 10 days. They are searching for two others who remain missing.

Read more »

Rescuers free 4 men trapped in Laos cave, search for 2 still missingRescuers in Laos have freed four men who were trapped in a flooded cave, but two others remain missing. In a separate incident, a bus crash in Virginia has killed five people, including a family of four who were traveling to a wedding. The bus driver has been charged. In the US, lawmakers are discussing the case of Jeffrey Epstein, but so far, there has been no accountability. In sports news, Paris Saint-Germain has won the Champions League final, beating Arsenal 4-3 in a penalty shootout.

Read more »