The team who rescued a 5-year-old cat after he went missing for four days following a deadly building collapse in Brooklyn, gave an update on his condition Monday.

Isaac the cat was found alive Sunday in the remains of a sheared off apartment building neighboring another that collapsed in Flatbush last Wednesday, reuniting him with his owner after five days trapped inside.

Emergency crews had raced to rescue residents after the collapse, but 13-year-old Zariah Coleman knew someone was still missing: her cat. Each day, she waited outside the disaster zone hoping for news. On Sunday, a member of Flatbush Cats was escorted into what remained of the building that was left standing, to search for the animal. Isaac was discovered alive beneath a kitchen sink.

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"Issac and I negotiated for about 20 mins. I said, 'I know you don't want to go, buddy, but I'm going to need to take you with me.

' So, I sort of gently enclosed him in a towel, and we worked our way into the carrier," said Will Zweigart, executive director of Flatbush Cats. The reunion between Coleman and Isaac was emotional but brief. The cat is being kept under observation after spending four days in the badly-damaged building without food or water.

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"Zariah and her family are going through one of the most traumatic experiences of their entire lives, and it's so incredibly important to have your whole family together when you're going through this. He's also an emotional support animal, so that means that made it even more important for us to reunite them," said Allie Taylor, director of the Mayor's Office of Animal Welfare. Veterinarians say Isaac appears to be in good condition.

The hope is that he can be released within the next day or so. Although the family has been left homeless by the collapse, they are together again. Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo,