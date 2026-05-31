Rescuers free 4 men trapped in Laos cave, search for 2 still missing

Rescuers in Laos have freed four men who were trapped in a flooded cave, but two others remain missing. In a separate incident, a bus crash in Virginia has killed five people, including a family of four who were traveling to a wedding. The bus driver has been charged. In the US, lawmakers are discussing the case of Jeffrey Epstein, but so far, there has been no accountability. In sports news, Paris Saint-Germain has won the Champions League final, beating Arsenal 4-3 in a penalty shootout.

Rescuers in Laos have freed four men who were trapped in a flooded cave, but two others remain missing. In a separate incident, a bus crash in Virginia has killed five people, including a family of four who were traveling to a wedding.

The bus driver has been charged. In the US, lawmakers are discussing the case of Jeffrey Epstein, but so far, there has been no accountability. In sports news, Paris Saint-Germain has won the Champions League final, beating Arsenal 4-3 in a penalty shootout. The team's head coach, Luis Enrique, has lifted the trophy in celebration.

Meanwhile, a live frog was found in a salad bag at a grocery store, and a beloved dog statue on a New York warehouse is facing an uncertain future. Most new mothers experience the baby blues, but some may be suffering from a more serious condition: postpartum depression. President Trump and his wife have been photographed waiting for the British royals from a rare White House angle.

The US adult cigarette smoking rate has hit another all-time low, and Trump has instructed agencies to align with a study calling for narrower childhood vaccine recommendations. Humanoid robots in Japan are being developed to outdo their Chinese counterparts, and moving to music is offering benefits for people as they age. Pilgrims are performing rituals in soaring heat as Eid al-Adha celebrations begin





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Laos Cave Rescue Bus Crash In Virginia Jeffrey Epstein Case Champions League Final Paris Saint-Germain Arsenal Postpartum Depression President Trump Humanoid Robots Eid Al-Adha Celebrations

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Rescuers evacuate first of 5 villagers found trapped in cave in Laos; 2 still missingRescue teams had pumped water out of the flooded cave’s passages on Friday, but a morning rainstorm complicated their work.

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Joy and relief as rescuers evacuate survivors from Laos cave; 2 still missingFour villagers trapped for 10 days in a flooded Laos cave were rescued, while two remain missing as international teams continue the search.

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Rescuers pull four from flooded cave in Laos, two still missingRescuers pulled four people trapped in a flooded cave in Laos, Thai rescuers said on Saturday.

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Rescuers free 4 men trapped in a flooded Laos cave; 2 still missingRescue workers in Laos have safely evacuated four more men who were trapped in a flooded cave for 10 days. They are searching for two others who remain missing.

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