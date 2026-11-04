Rescued Harbor Seal Released at Dash Point State Park

A harbor seal pup trapped in a yacht exhaust pipe for a week is released after successful rehabilitation by SR-3, marking a key win for marine wildlife conservation efforts.

Wildlife rehabilitators successfully returned a rescued harbor seal to the Pacific Northwest coast on Saturday morning. The release took place at Dash Point State Park around 9:30 a.m., concluding weeks of intensive medical care for the young mammal. This event highlights the critical work performed by local rescue organizations to protect vulnerable marine life from human-made hazards.

The Exhaust Pipe Rescue Operation

Casey McLean, Executive Director of SR-3, reported that the seal was discovered stuck inside a boat exhaust pipe at Olympia's West Bay Marina. The animal had been trapped for approximately one week before marina staff heard its distress calls. Andi Gero and her team from Cascadia Research Collective responded to the call in July to execute the complex extraction. The seal was located six feet deep within the exhaust system of a thirty-two-foot yacht. Animal control tools were utilized to safely extract the pup from the confined space within a few hours of the team's arrival.

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Medical Treatment and Health Monitoring

Upon rescue, the pup appeared to have a healthy weight but showed signs of abandonment by his mother. Medical staff immediately assessed potential damage to his lungs caused by inhaling fumes while trapped. McLean noted that scans revealed evidence of inflammation and potential infection in the respiratory areas. The rehabilitation team administered lung and nebulizer treatments similar to asthma therapy for humans. These interventions allowed the seal to recover quickly from the acute physical trauma sustained during the entrapment.

Nervous System Recovery Timeline

After initial recovery, the seal developed head tremors toward the end of July. This new symptom required additional monitoring and extended care beyond the standard treatment period. The tremors resolved themselves after about a month of observation and supportive care. To ensure complete health before release, SR-3 kept the animal under strict supervision until October 31. This extended timeline guaranteed that all physiological issues had fully subsided before returning him to the wild.

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Release Process and Volunteer Impact

When placed in the transport crate at Dash Point State Park, the seal initially hesitated to exit. He spent considerable time observing the water, nearby people, and beach environment before entering the ocean. McLean explained that individual seals react differently to release, with some rushing into the water immediately while others take time to adjust. She described this moment as the most rewarding aspect of rehabilitating seals after months of dedicated effort. The process relies heavily on the labor of two hundred fifty volunteers who handle daily cleaning and feeding tasks.

Future Release Plans and Safety Protocols

Gero emphasized the importance of professional intervention for wildlife rescues to ensure animal safety. She stated that laypeople should only attempt releases in life-or-death situations under direct phone guidance from experts. SR-3 anticipates releasing roughly twenty more patients this season. These upcoming releases will add twenty newly healthy seals back to the local marine ecosystem. The organization continues to monitor these animals to support long-term population stability in the region.