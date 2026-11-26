Rescue Mission serves hundreds of Thanksgiving meals to homeless Utahns
Hundreds of Utahns experiencing homelessness lined up outside the Rescue Mission of Salt Lake on Wednesday for the annual Thanksgiving banquet.
Milenia Pereira flashes Gov. Spencer Cox a heart sign as he serves her Thanksgiving dinner at the Rescue Mission of Salt Lake on Wednesday. Volunteers, including Utah Gov.
Spencer Cox, served those in attendance. The mission also provided clothes, haircuts and showers. SALT LAKE CITY — Several years ago, a Utah man without a home stepped into the Rescue Mission of Salt Lake the week before Thanksgiving for a hot meal of turkey, potatoes and stuffing. After he finished his plate, Steve walked outside, got back in line and came back for a second helping.
And then a third. Steve, identified only by his first name, later walked back into the mission and asked for help, said Chris Croswhite, the mission's executive director.
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