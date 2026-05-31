Rescue Mission: Bruce Willis Stars in 'Acts of Violence'; Streaming Updates and More

Acts of Violence, a thrilling film directed by Brett Donowho, follows a military veteran on a daring mission to save his future sister-in-law from human traffickers. The movie, which had a limited theatrical release, features an ensemble cast including Bruce Willis, Cole Hauser, Shawn Ashmore, Ashton Holmes, and Melissa Bolona. In the realm of television, TLC's reality show '90 Day: The Last Resort' returns for its third season, while HBO presents a compelling documentary on the legendary band Earth, Wind & Fire. In streaming news, Jaden Smith and Anderson .Paak's family comedy movie and Lionsgate's divisive horror film have found new homes. A24 sets the release date for 'Onslaught', an action movie starring Adria Arjona. Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman are joining forces for a new Disney+ docuseries. FX is developing a TV show based on a popular comic, and 20th Century Studios' slasher horror movie has found its streaming home on HBO Max. The platform is also expanding its library with a new original drama and has added A24's latest mockumentary starring Charli XCX. In a treat for Game of Thrones fans, HBO Max has launched a new feature for the popular TV show, and the final trailer for 'House of the Dragon' Season 3 has been released, promising an action-packed season.

Acts of Violence, directed by Brett Donowho, is a gripping thriller that follows a military veteran on a mission to rescue his future sister-in-law from human traffickers.

The film, which had a limited theatrical release, received mixed-to-negative reviews from critics. The cast includes action star Bruce Willis, along with Cole Hauser, Shawn Ashmore, Ashton Holmes, and Melissa Bolona.

Meanwhile, in the world of television, TLC's reality show '90 Day: The Last Resort' is back for its third season, while HBO presents a captivating documentary, 'Earth, Wind & Fire: To Be Celestial vs. That's The Weight of The World'. In entertainment news, Jaden Smith and Anderson . Paak's family comedy movie has found a streaming home, and Lionsgate's divisive horror film led by Riverdale's Madelaine Petsch has also secured a new streaming platform.

A24 has set the release date for 'Onslaught', an action movie starring Adria Arjona. Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman are teaming up for a new Disney+ docuseries about sailing. FX is developing a TV show based on a popular comic by Chris Condon and Jacob Phillips. 20th Century Studios' slasher horror movie from the writer of 'Se7en' has found its streaming home on HBO Max.

The platform is also expanding its library with a new original drama led by an Academy Award winner. HBO Max has added A24's latest mockumentary starring Grammy Award winner Charli XCX. In a exciting update for Game of Thrones fans, HBO Max has launched a new feature for the popular TV show. The final trailer for 'House of the Dragon' Season 3 has been released, promising a season filled with war, bloodshed, betrayal, and more





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Acts Of Violence Bruce Willis 90 Day: The Last Resort Earth Wind & Fire Streaming Jaden Smith Anderson .Paak Lionsgate A24 Ryan Reynolds Hugh Jackman FX 20Th Century Studios HBO Max Game Of Thrones House Of The Dragon

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