Rescue diver talks about dramatic Laos cave mission

Thai diver Norrased “Benz” Palasing recounts the moment when he discovered the five villagers trapped in the Laos cave. He shares with CNN’s Will Ripley what it took to get the first villager out.

Thai diver Norrased “Benz” Palasing recounts the moment when he discovered the five villagers trapped in the Laos cave. He shares with CNN’s Will Ripley what it took to get the first villager out.

Video captured by specialist cave divers shows the harrowing route taken during the mission to rescue missing villagers from a remote cave in Laos. One survivor was rescued from a flooded cave in Laos after being trapped for over a week.

CNN's Will Ripley and Kocha Olarn spoke with the rescue diver that performed the extraction to get the first person out. CNN's Will Ripley spoke to Samorn Ian whose husband Kamla Ian is one of five villagers trapped in a cave in Laos. An international rescue effort is underway to free the men. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he told the country’s military to increase its takeover of Gaza as Hamas accuses Israel of “undermining” the ceasefire agreement.

CNN’s Oren Liebermann reports. An Austrian court on Thursday sentenced a 21-year-old who admitted planning a foiled Islamist attack on a Taylor Swift concert in Vienna in 2024 to 15 years in prison, finding him guilty of various terrorism-related offenses. The Trump administration says it's setting up a"state-of-the-art facility” in Kenya for Americans who may have been exposed to the Ebola virus but who do not have symptoms.

Italy's Supreme Court has ruled that restaurant and hotel owners aren’t legally required to serve tap water after a tourist filed a lawsuit against a hotel who refused to provide it.





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Rescue Team Reaches Five Men Trapped in Flooded Laos CaveHope returned for five men trapped deep inside a flooded Laos cave as rescuers reached them after more than a week. The multinational rescue team, including Thai and Finnish divers, located the men over 260 meters from the entrance, providing reassurance and beginning the complex extraction process. The men had entered the cave seeking gold deposits before flash flooding sealed their exit.

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Divers rescue 5 villagers from flooded cave in Laos after 9 days trapped in darknessFive villagers who became trapped in a flooded cave in central Laos more than a week ago have been found alive by divers who discovered them in darkness.

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Five gold miners trapped in Laos cave face days-long rescueRescuers racing against time to extract five gold miners trapped in a flooded cave in Laos, despite finding them alive a week after getting stuck. Heavy rain and flooding risks are complicating the rescue efforts.

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CNN talks to rescue diver after first survivor rescued from Laos caveOne survivor was rescued from a flooded cave in Laos after being trapped for over a week. CNN’s Will Ripley and Kocha Olarn spoke with the rescue diver that performed the extraction to get the first person out.

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