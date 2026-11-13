Republicans won’t recover until they stop enabling MAGA madness

Whatever the flaws of incoming Democrats, you can’t blame Americans for wanting to be governed by anyone other than these numbskulls.

FILE – President Donald Trump, center right, attends a Cabinet meeting in the Cabinet Room at the White House, May 27, 2026, in Washington. SACRAMENTO — Conservative luminary William F. Buckley in 1961 said, “I would rather be governed by the first 2,000 people in the Boston telephone directory than by the 2,000 people on the faculty of Harvard University.

” Buckley wasn’t against university learning. He was a brilliant intellectual, a Yale University graduate whose, conservative intellectuals embraced the right take-away. They crafted a philosophically-based agenda — free markets, limited government, free trade and defending democracy against communism — and marketed it to any random person one might find in a phone book. The modern GOP, under Donald Trump and the MAGA movement, has embraced the wrong conclusion from Buckley’s message.

Also read Republican Says MAGA’s Vilest Candidate Sunk His Re-Election

Echoing late Alabama Gov. George Wallace, they’ve transformed a healthy distrust of academic mumbo-jumbo into a crusade againstcaptures this perfectly: “Trumpism is failing because it is very, very stupid. ” Under MAGA, “Ignorance is a virtue, and knowledge is a vice. All that matters is what Trump thinks.

” His supporters “hoped to prove that their lack of expertise was as good as any credential that some liberal egghead could obtain from a woke, biased university. ”today’s equivalent of the John Birchers from the party and the conservative movement. That has allowed braindead conspiratorialism to fester. Granted, it’s hard to avoid guardrails when the president — a not-very-bright man who is brilliant at making himself the center of attention — is in the driver’s seat.

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But the GOP hasn’t even tried. The collapse of traditional media and emergence of social media adds fuel to the fire, as any podcast posted by your Fox News-addicted uncle has the same veracity as a peer-reviewed study. The good news: Americans from all walks of life were savvy enough to register their displeasure at the ballot box.

The bad news: MAGA is still here, it’s nuttier than ever and, although many of them are now licking their wounds, social-media Election-season stupidity abounds. Some examples are so cringe-inducing that it’s easy to believe the Matrix is now just toying with us. One example comes from. ” For those out of the loop, this involves a sexual fetish where people dress up as animals.

It was hilarious watching convention workers try to explain to this guy that this was an event promoting adoptions of real-life cats. The story encapsulates the mind worms infecting MAGA. For starters, the activist was pardoned for his role in the January 6 Capitol attack, which the GOP has since normalized.

Then there’s the culture-war fight against a hallucinatory enemy. Finally, it highlights the reinforcement mechanism between MAGA activists and Republican politicians who echo what they read online.in a floor speech that many airline pilots and flight attendants are part of a deranged community of furries. This cycle, Republicans recycled the internet hoax that public schools were providing litter boxes for furry students who identified as cats.

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One of those Republicans is Nearly as funny as the furry cat mix-up, Trump offered the White House press secretary job to Dana White, CEO of the Ultimate Fighting Championship. One theory is perhaps a Trump aide had suggested Pentagon spokesperson, who seems like a sensible choice. Since no one can correct the president, he flew the first White to the White House for a face-saving press conference, where the fighter declined the job. Trump later said he was joking.

Who knows what really happened, but it was unserious — and utterly stupid. My supposedly serious Republican friends insist this is just Trump being Trump and we should ignore his antics. He does hold the nuclear suitcase, so there’s that.

Furthermore, such excuse-making neglects that Trump’s idiocy trickles down, as Republican lickspittleswitch, you hate Donald Trump, and you’re going to show up. You’re energized. ” Cruz, by the way, received his law degree from Harvard University, where he was editor of the law review. I guess he inadvertently made Buckley’s point.

Whatever the flaws of incoming Democrats, you can’t blame Americans for wanting to be governed by anyone other than these numbskulls. Steven Greenhut is Western region director for the R Street Institute and a member of the Southern California News Group editorial board. Write to him at sgreenhut@rstreet.org.