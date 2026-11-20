A draft bill wants the state to start collecting data about students’ households. The proposal has roots in the Project 2025 initiative that propelled the start of President Donald Trump's second term.

Taking a page from the Project 2025 playbook that propelled the start of President Donald Trump’s second term, Utah Republican legislators are drafting a bill that would require the state to collect student household data and publish it.

“Educational Data Amendments,” sponsored by Sen. Lincoln Fillmore, a South Jordan Republican, would collect household information from students who take the English language arts portion of the statewide exam . If the bill becomes law, students would be asked identify who they live with and answer other questions about their family composition, according to the proposal.

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Families would be given the opportunity to opt out, and any data published would not include identifying information.

“This would add one new piece of demographic data as we report student data,” Fillmore told the Legislature’s Education Interim Committee on Wednesday. Fillmore said the purpose is to allow the state to “see what impact family structure is having in Utah on academic achievement. ” “Then, that data can inform the Legislature and other policymakers about how we target at-risk funding,” Fillmore said.

The connection to Project 2025 Fillmore’s proposal reflects a broader push by conservatives to “save and restore” what they view as the “American family. ” That effort is largely being driven by The Heritage Foundation, the think tank that led the Project 2025 initiative. A cornerstone of the massive plan is to pass policies that support and encourage marriage, which The Heritage Foundation strictly defines as “the committed union of one man and one woman.

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” According to a report published by the foundation in January, that definition doesn’t just exclude the LGBTQ community — it also leaves out single-parent households and households with adult guardians who are not a child’s “biological parents. ” The Heritage Foundation characterizes non-nuclear families as a “systemic” issue that “harms millions of children.

” It further claims that “the only way” for America to thrive is “with a societal commitment to revive the institution of marriage. ” This is where student household data comes in.

“One of the most important — if not the most important —factor influencing student educational achievement and attainment is family structure,” Project 2025 argues. It then calls for the federal government to collect and publish education data that is broken out by family structure. Specifically, Project 2025 demands that the National Assessment of Educational Progress make public the household data it already collects.

The NAEP is a congressionally mandated large-scale assessment administered every couple of years, mainly to students in the fourth and eighth grades. It tests core subjects like math and reading. The results have informed education policy and practice since 1969, according to the NAEP’s website.

In addition to the draft bill, Fillmore is separately proposing a concurrent resolution , urging the United States Department of Education to make the NAEP’s data public.

“The absence of public reporting of this data deprives the state’s educators, researchers, policymakers, parents and students of valuable insight into one of the potentially significant factors influencing academic achievement,” the draft resolution states. What does existing NAEP data say? When students take the NAEP, they are asked a series of questions about their household and family circumstances. Under Fillmore’s draft bill, Utah’s questions would be modeled after that survey.

For example, students might be asked who they live with, such as a parent, stepparent, grandparent or other guardian. Household data is publicly available through NAEP’s online data tool .

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However, finding it isn’t straightforward, according to an analysis by The Hechinger Report . That analysis used the most recent data from the 2024 NAEP assessment to examine whether kids in one parent-households performed worse than kids with the same income in two-parent households. Among low-income students, two-parent households “do not confer a measurable academic advantage,” the analysis found.

However, as socioeconomic status rose, differences in academic performance by family structure became more prominent, according to The Hechinger Report. Among middle- and high-income students, those living with both parents tended to score higher than their peers who lived with one parent.

For instance, fourth grade reading scores were particularly noteworthy. High-income kids from two-parent households significantly outperformed high-income kids from one-parent households in that subject, according to the analysis.

“Across the board, students from high-income, single-parent households massively outperformed students from low-income, two-parent households,” the analysis found. “In other words, income far outweighs family structure when it comes to student achievement,” The Hechinger Report concluded.

However, The American Enterprise Institute , a “public policy think tank,” according to its website, had vastly different findings.

“Many studies on students’ poor performance have focused on race, poverty or economic inequality and excluded family structure,” a July report argues. Using data from the National Survey of Children’s Health , The American Enterprise Institute determined that students with “intact” families had higher grades than students with “other family structures.

” “After controlling for race, income, the residential parents’ highest education level, student sex, and student age, we found that parental education and family structure were the two strongest predictors of grade outcomes for children in the United States,” researchers concluded.