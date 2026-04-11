Democrats Win Key House Seats Despite Republican Mid-Decade Redistricting Push

Democrats won several congressional districts that Republicans redrew to favor the GOP, contributing to a blue wave in the 2026 midterms. The failed redistricting strategy, urged by President Trump, backfired in states like Texas, Florida, and North Carolina.

Democrats have won several congressional districts that Republicans redrew explicitly to boost their party ahead of the midterms, according to race calls by the Associated Press.

The sweeping victories contributed to a blue wave that saw Democrats regain control of both congressional chambers, despite Republican-led states attempting to redistrict in multiple states to give their party an edge. Last year, President Trump urged his party to take the extraordinary step of engaging in mid-decade redistricting efforts as Republicans braced for losses. A House Republican told Fox News Digital, It was definitely the wrong move. One of the truisms in politics is never to overreach.

Also read Democrats Win Midterms, Regain Support from Key Groups

We did and that was part of the reason for the backlash. Republicans in states particularly affected by redistricting had warned their governors for months that it could be a bad idea. Another person said, It is a bridge too far, and clearly the bridge blew up behind them. In Texas, where the GOP-led state government altered the congressional map to give Republicans an advantage in five districts, Democrats are projected to win at least three.

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Democratic Wins in Redrawn Texas Districts

Reps. Vicente Gonzalez and Henry Cuellar managed to hold onto their seats despite Republicans efforts, and Democrats also won the newly redrawn 35th Congressional District. The remaining two have not been called. Florida Republicans are on pace to lose all four House seats they drew to favor their party.

Incumbent Reps. Kathy Castor and Jared Moskowitz are projected to win their respective altered districts, along with political newcomer Pia Dandiya in her red-leaning seat. Rep. Darren Soto, who was expected to be hardest-hit by Sunshine State Republicans efforts, is narrowly leading in a race that is still too close to call.

Overall, Florida was a bright spot for the GOP on Tuesday night: Rep. Byron Donalds won the race for governor and all Republican incumbents kept their seats. In North Carolina, Democratic Rep. Don Davis held on to his 1st District seat, even though Republicans in the state redrew it to be more competitive for the GOP.

Trump would have won the redrawn 1st by nearly 12 percentage points. Trump would have won by even more in Alabama redrawn 2nd Congressional District, which Democratic Rep. Shomari Figures held on to, according to the AP race call. In Ohio, a push to make districts held by Reps.

Republican Redistricting Fails in Multiple States

Greg Landsman and Marcy Kaptur more favorable to Republicans also failed. California Gov. Gavin Newsom led his state through a referendum where voters chose to give the legislature the ability to change its own congressional map to give Democrats an edge where, it appears so far, they have one. The 2026 midterm elections will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026.

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General information about the election, news coverage, an interactive ballot guide and results on election day are available. Republicans redrew their maps with the expectation that the coalition of voters Trump won over in 2024 would support them this cycle. In Texas, Republicans were banking on gains made with Latino voters in new maps. The failed strategy led to historic Democratic victories, including Democrats flipping Texas blue with wins in the governor and Senate races.

The midterm results also made history with the first Muslim senator and first Black female governor. Democrats seized the majority of governors offices in an election-night shift. Rep. Ilhan Omar lashed out at bigot Trump after winning re-election despite an investigation.

GOP Leadership Shifts After Midterm Losses

Mike Johnson is not running to lead House GOP after historic midterm losses, and Jim Jordan threw his hat in the ring for House minority leader. The radical socialist wing had a huge night, revealing ascending clout within the Democratic Party, and far-left socialists are coming to Congress next year. Trump said he will finish the job in Iran if a nuclear agreement is not reached. Trump impeachment fears loom as a House Democrat warned lawyer up.

Concha warned Trump probes could backfire on Dems after midterm wins, and Michael Knowles detailed Republicans silver lining after Democratic midterm victories. Fox News provided live coverage of the 2026 midterm election results as the Democratic Party regained control of both congressional chambers.