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Democrats hoping to blunt President Donald Trump's tariffs when they retake control of Congress may find partners in an unlikely place: among his fellow Republicans.

After devastating election losses that centered on rising costs, many Republicans said they're open to reconsidering some of the levies that have become a central plank of Trump's global trade agenda. The administration proposed new tariffs on Wednesday targeting China, the European Union, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and nine other major trading partners. Whether Republicans actually buck Trump on tariffs could signal if election losses and the president's lame duck status shake what has been nearly lockstep fealty to him.

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In interviews with more than a half dozen congressional Republicans since the election, most said they were open to reviewing tariffs, at least on a case-by-case basis. They expressed a desire for predictability and said Congress could reclaim its constitutional authority over tariffs. They were reluctant, however, to broadly curb the president's own tariff powers and acknowledged Trump could veto any repeal legislation.