Republicans need history lesson about their party if they want to move on from defeat

Jim Jordan must position himself as the imminent House speaker and drive positive solutions as the Republican Party hits a critical 2026 crossroads.

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'Understanding those crossroads and how to navigate back to a majority is a major, immediate challenge. Historically, it took Republicans a long time to recover from the Great Depression. We had become a minority party with limited appeal to over half of the country.

In 1980, President Ronald Reagan gave us the potential to be a truly national party for the first time since President Franklin Delano Roosevelt used the pain of the Great Depression to build massive support for the enlarged government of the New Deal and the If Republicans want to win in 2028, they need to remember the advice from Abraham Lincoln about listening to voters.with Joe Gaylord, who was my partner for all those years), the Contract with America broke the Democrats’ 40-year monopoly on the U.S. House. Two years later, in 1996, the House GOP was re-elected as a majority for the first time since 1928.

A genuine two-party Congress was established for the first time in two generations.appealed to a wide range of hardworking people who were fed up with the corruption, left-wing extremism and dictatorial Washington bureaucracy that made their lives unhappy. By 2024, the bond between President Trump and his supporters — and their hostility to the efforts of the left to destroy him physically and legally — led the Republican Party to the edge of a genuine majority coalition for the first time since 1928.

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Then, at the beginning of 2025, just as we seemed on the verge of becoming a new governing majority coalition, Republicans forgot the key rulesLincoln warned that"with public sentiment, nothing can fail; without it nothing can succeed.

" He instructed us in the Gettysburg Address that we were for"government of the people, by the people, for the people. "Suddenly in 2026, Republicans who had been doing a pretty good job of paying attention to the American people decided they knew more than the voters who elected them.

Republicans also reverted to a belief that enough money could drown the common sense of the American people — and that clever consultants could focus the debate and highlight selected facts, so voters would do what the consultants wanted. In some ways, the 2026 election was one of the great vindications of the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence.

Voters took back control of their country, rejected the tidal wave of advertising and political spending, and sent back a tidal wave of votes. CONSERVATIVES STUNNED BY 'CATASTROPHIC' MIDTERM BLUE TSUNAMI, BLAME TRUMP'S IRAN WAR, HIGH GAS PRICES.

Then they watched a parade of billionaires who seemed to be crowding out everyday Americans who had built this country and made it an exceptional center of freedom. So, they decided to vote their anger. Lincoln warned that"with public sentiment, nothing can fail; without it nothing can succeed.

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" He instructed us in the Gettysburg Address that we were for"government of the people, by the people, for the people. " In places such as Texas, where the Republican Senate nominee may have been the most indefensible candidate in the country, people said,"Not you. " They didn’t care what GOP ads said. In a shocking summary judgment, Texans not only gave Democrat James Talarico 55% of the vote, but they also wiped out every statewide Republican executive official.

This was a result no one outside of Texas could have predicted. In Ohio, Vivek Ramaswamy ran a commercial in which his opponent’s mother attacked her. It may have been the single most self-destructive ad run anywhere in the country. It was an insult to the intelligence and decency of every Ohioan.

In Mississippi, the Republican incumbent senator had said that the answer to the high price of beef was the lower cost of many other types of protein. Somehow, suggesting that Mississippians eat tofu didn’t seem to appeal to most of her voters. In some ways, it was a"let them eat cake" moment. She went from being safe in January to losing by about 6,000 votes.

So, Republicans need to simply make a choice. Are they going to follow the politics of Lincoln, which begins with the wishes of the American people — or the politics of money, special interests and ideologies that ignore the popular sentiment?to ask the American people what problems they want solved and what values they want defended — and then to go solve those problems and defend those values.

A Republican Party that’s focused on the American people will rebound with startling speed as the Democrats fail to solve practical problems and seek to impose radical values.must see himself as the imminent speaker of the House and not as the incoming House minority leader. He must insist on spending two-thirds of his time on positive solutions the American people want and only one-third on what the Democrats are doing wrong.

Similarly, the 2028 Republican presidential campaign should focus on what we will do better and what we will solve, not on what the Democrats are doing wrong. CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM NEWT GINGRICH Newt Gingrich was Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives from 1995-1999 and a candidate for the 2012 Republican presidential nomination. He is chairman of