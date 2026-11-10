Republicans leave closed-door meeting without a decision on reelecting John Thune as leader

They’re expected to reconvene Tuesday afternoon.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D. , and members of the Republican Conference arrive to elect their leadership following the sweeping victory by Democrats in the midterm elections, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2026.

WASHINGTON — Senate Republicans met Tuesday to discuss their future and were expected to reconvene in the afternoon as they decide whether to keep South Dakota Sen. John Thune as their leader. The meetings come just a week afterThune is expected to be reelected in the secret ballot election, given that he remains popular with his GOP colleagues and is so far running unopposed.

Also read Thune and Schumer face questions about Senate leadership in aftermath of elections

But senators left the closed-door meeting after two hours of discussions with no resolution on a way forward after an“We want to be thoughtful and do the right thing,” said West Virginia Sen. Jim Justice as the meeting broke up. He said no obvious alternative had emerged, but “there is a legitimate argument that, good gracious, if we lost as badly as we lost, why would we continue on with the same leadership?

” At the same time, the current GOP leadership “didn’t cause this problem to happen,” Justice said.

“They do a good job. ”with what the election results mean. Two additional Senate races remain uncalled in Alaska and Mississippi that could further deplete their numbers. Several senators had called on the Republican leadership to delay the elections, which include contests for other party leaders as well and are held in the small.

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Senators could still seek a vote to postpone the elections for a week or more when they reconvene Tuesday afternoon. Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley said he isn’t aware of anyone else running for leader, but “maybe there would be” if they waited.

“I just think that we’ve got a lot of things that we’ve got to think through, and I think that to just rush into this and just ratify all of the same leadership, what message does that send? ” Hawley told reporters after walking out.

“If you don’t think after losing seven Senate seats minimum that we need to change course, I don’t know what planet you’re on,” he said.of Kentucky as leader in early 2025, said before the meeting that they would have a “very fulsome, robust conversation about where we go from here and then we’ll see what the consensus of the conference is. ”Thune has not yet made his case for leadership, senators emerging from the meeting said, and has instead been listening to his colleagues’ concerns.

Hawley said the discussion was a “frank” and “honest” open- microphone meeting and some senators discussed their own races this year — some who won, and some who lost. Before the meeting, Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson had circulated a letter asking for the delay. He said the conference needs to do some “real soul-searching” but conceded that there’s no one else on the ballot.

“That’s part of our problem, who would want the job? ” he said, turning to a reporter and joking, “Do you want it? ” On Monday, Oklahoma Sen. Jim Lankford said that there is “widespread support” among Republican senators for Thune, who has made it a point to hear out different viewpoints before he makes major decisions and has maintained close relationships with the rank and file — a different approach from his predecessor, McConnell.

Lankford said he supported having the elections on Tuesday because many of the new GOP senators are already in town for freshman orientation.

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“It’s a pretty complicated role to be able to manage,” Lankford said of Thune’s leadership role. “No one wants that job. ” Walking into the meeting, South Dakota Sen. Mike Rounds said most senators are ready to move forward.

It is time to have “leadership in place,” he said. Thune has spent much of the last two years navigating President Donald Trump, who has often been at odds with the Senate. While backing up Trump on most policy, Thune has refused to change Senate rules and scrap the filibuster to passthat would require proof of citizenship for all voters — a position that frustrated Trump and enraged some in the president’s political base.

But Trump hosted Thune and his family at the White House in October. He said Monday that the GOP leader is “a very fine man. ” The election is “up to the Senate,” Trump said.

When he gets the chance to speak at the meeting, Thune is expected to emphasize his collaborative approach to his colleagues and point out what they did get done in the last year — including the tax and spending cuts legislation and an attempt at reining in the chaotic annual spending process. In a Senate floor speech Monday, his first extended remarks since the election, Thune said the midterm election was a “tough night” and previewed his pitch to his colleagues who may be looking for answers on how they will navigate the minority.

Republicans will be willing to work with Democrats, Thune said, but “the American people are not looking for socialist government and leftist fantasies. ”Across the aisle, Democrats who could hold as many as 56 seats next year are having private discussions about whetheron the left and the right of his caucus as candidates from both sides declined to say in the campaign whether they would support him as leader. Sen.

Kirsten Gillibrand, Schumer’s New York colleague and the head of the Democratic Senate campaign arm, predicted that he will win enough support. Schumer not only won the Senate back but he “cares deeply, and he understands politics well,” she said.