Republicans in South Carolina oppose proposed congressional map change

Republican politicians in South Carolina opposed the proposed congressional map change, which aimed to eliminate the only Democrat-dominated U.S. House seat ahead of the midterm elections. They teamed up with Democrats to defeat a proposal that would have allowed the chamber to vote on redistricting after the South Carolina legislative session comes to a close.

A handful of Republican state senators in South Carolina on Tuesday derailed an effort in the GOP-dominated legislature to redraw their state's congressional district map which aims to erase the only Democrat -dominated U.S. House seat ahead of the midterm elections .

The anti-redistricting efforts by the five Republican state senators came hours after President Donald Trump warned on social media that he'd be 'watching closely' as lawmakers met to move forward with changing their state's map. The latest battleground in the nationwide redistricting showdown is the efforts by Republicans in the southern states to eliminate Democrat-controlled congressional districts in time for the midterms, when the GOP will be defending its razor-thin House majority.

Republicans in South Carolina were trying to advance a new map that could put Rep. Jim Clyburn, the only Democrat in the state's seven-person House delegation, out of a job. Trump urged 'South Carolina Republicans: BE BOLD AND COURAGEOUS.

' He emphasized that 'Moving the U.S. House Primaries to August, leaving the rest on the same schedule, Everything will be fine. GET IT DONE!





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