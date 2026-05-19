Republicans in South Carolina House Reject Democratic Suggestions on Redistricting Plan

The South Carolina House, controlled by Republicans, rejected Democratic suggestions and objections on Tuesday as they worked toward a key vote on a congressional redistricting plan that could give the GOP a shot at winning an additional seat in the November midterm elections.

Democratic South Carolina Rep. Kambrell Garvin presents his version of a map for new congressional districts during the House session on redistricting on Monday, May 18, 2026, in Columbia, S.C.

A sign sits on the desk of Democratic South Carolina Rep. Annie McDaniel during the House redistricting debate on Tuesday, May 19, 2026, in Columbia, S.C. Democratic South Carolina Rep. John King asks a question during the House redistricting debate on Tuesday, May 19, 2026, in Columbia, S.C.

Republican South Carolina Rep. Micah Caskey reads a resolution limiting debate during the House session on redistricting on Monday, May 18, 2026, in Columbia, S.C. Democratic South Carolina Rep. Leon Howard speaks during the House redistricting debate on Tuesday, May 19, 2026, in Columbia, S.C.

Republicans in the South Carolina House cast aside Democratic suggestions and objections Tuesday as they worked toward a key vote on a congressional redistricting plan that could give the GOP a shot at winning an additional seat in the November midterm elections. The redistricting plan, urged on by President Donald Trump, would reshape the state's only Democratic-held U.S. House district to Republicans' advantage as part of a plan to give the GOP a shot at winning as many as 15 additional seats from revised US. House districts in seven states





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South Carolina House Redistricting Congressional Redistricting President Donald Trump Democratic-Held U.S. House District Republicans GOP Alabama Florida Georgia Louisiana Mississippi South Carolina Texas Black Voting Representation Historically Black Colleges Black Athletes Gerrymandering Voting Rights Act Public Universities Moving Primaries State Paying Local Costs Moving General Election Back Two Weeks Voter Education About Moving Primaries Rescheduled Congressional Primary Congressional Primary General Election

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