Democrats Seize Senate Control After Talarico and Andrews Wins in Texas and South Carolina

Democrats scored early victories in Georgia and North Carolina and led in Texas, Kansas and Nebraska, while Republicans tried to defend their 53-47 Senate majority in a high-spending midterm election.

Democrats have seized control of the U.S. Senate after projections confirmed victories for James Talarico in Texas and Annie Andrews in South Carolina on Tuesday night. These wins in states that President Donald Trump won by double digits in 2024 delivered the final pieces needed for the Democratic Party to reclaim the upper chamber. NBC News projects that Talarico defeated Attorney General Ken Paxton, while Andrews unseated Republican Senator Darline Graham.

The results mark a dramatic reversal of fortune for Republicans, who previously held a 53-47 majority. With these two flips, Democrats now hold enough seats to dictate legislative priorities and block appointments without GOP cooperation. This outcome forces President Trump to negotiate with a Congress that is no longer fully aligned with his political agenda or policy goals.

Also read Democrats hold firm in Georgia as Republicans fail to flip prized Senate seat

In North Carolina, former Governor Roy Cooper also secured a victory over Michael Whatley, adding another crucial seat to the Democratic tally. In Georgia, incumbent Senator Jon Ossoff won re-election against Republican Representative Mike Collins, solidifying the party's momentum. Additionally, Chris Pappas defeated John Sununu in New Hampshire, succeeding retiring Senator Jeanne Shaheen.

These victories represent a significant rejection of the MAGA coalition in deep-red territory. Texas has not elected a Democrat to the Senate since 1988, and South Carolina has not done so since 1998. The wins signal shifting voter sentiment in regions that had long been considered safe havens for Republican candidates during national elections.

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Early projections indicate further Democratic gains in Kansas and Ohio, where Adam Hamilton leads Roger Marshall and Sherrod Brown challenges Jon Husted. Exit polls reveal that more than half of voters in these states disapprove of how Trump is handling his job. A striking 71 percent of voters, including 41 percent of Republicans, believe there is insufficient congressional oversight of the presidency.

The financial stakes were unprecedented, with over $3.4 billion spent on advertisements across Senate races. Elon Musk contributed more than $150 million to support Ken Paxton, but the investment failed to secure a win. The money pit in Texas drained resources from other critical races, potentially impacting defenses in Maine and Michigan.

Controversy surrounded the race in Alaska, where Mary Peltola faced allegations of ballot-stacking tactics involving a candidate named Dan J. Sullivan. Her campaign denied recruiting the lesser-known Sullivan to confuse voters in a ranked-choice system. Polls close late in Alaska, leaving the final outcome uncertain as votes continue to be counted.

In Florida, Republican Senator Ashley Moody survived a tight race against Democratic state Representative Angie Nixon. Meanwhile, tensions ran high in Michigan, where Republican nominee Mike Rogers received a surprise endorsement from former Representative Stevens. Stevens defected from Democrat Abdul El-Sayed, citing disagreements over Israel policy, which sparked outrage among Democratic colleagues.

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President Trump attempted to reverse the trend through a midterm blitz, holding rallies in swing states like Ohio and Kentucky. He praised Senator Jon Husted's physique and work ethic in an effort to mobilize the base. Despite these efforts, the combination of national headwinds and strong Democratic candidates proved too difficult for Republicans to overcome.

The new Democratic majority will likely pursue investigations into the administration and challenge pending legislation. For the first time in two years, Trump cannot rely on a unified Congress to advance his agenda unchecked. The shift underscores the volatility of the current political landscape and the impact of local dynamics on national outcomes.