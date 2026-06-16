Republicans Face Crucial Test in Efforts to Pass SAVE America Act

US Senate Republicans are facing a crucial test in their efforts to pass the SAVE America Act, a bill that would federally require voter ID nationwide. The legislation has been met with strong opposition from Democrats, who have vowed to block it on the floor.

US Senate Republicans are facing a crucial test in their efforts to pass the SAVE America Act, a bill that would federally require voter ID nationwide.

The legislation has been met with strong opposition from Democrats, who have vowed to block it on the floor. Republicans are now considering using a reconciliation package to pass the bill, which would require them to meet the Byrd Rule and ensure that any provisions have a direct budgetary impact. Despite the challenges, some Republicans are optimistic about the bill's chances, with Sen.

Jon Husted, R-Ohio, saying that he has been looking for every way possible to get the SAVE America Act passed. The bill's prospects are further complicated by President Trump's request to revamp the legislation to include policy unrelated to elections, such as barring biological men from participating in women's sports.

Meanwhile, other news stories are making headlines, including the FBI's raid on the headquarters of a Soros-backed voter group and the chaotic car chase that ended with the arrest of an alleged foreign terrorist leader. In other news, UFC legend Dana White has denied posting alleged Eric Trump DMs, claiming that he was hacked, and left-wing distraction of Trump's UFC event has fallen flat as bitter celebrities were mocked online





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SAVE America Act Voter ID Reconciliation Package Byrd Rule US Senate Republicans

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