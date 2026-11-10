Republicans elect minority leaders for House, Senate

Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio and Sen. John Thune of South Dakota, the current Senate Majority Leader, will serve leadership roles in the next Congress.

House Republicans on Tuesday elected Rep. Jim Jordan as minority leader for the next Congress, in which the party’s ranks will be severely diminished after last week’s midterm elections.

Senate Republicans opted to stick with Senate Majority Leader John Thune , who will become minority leader in January. Jordan defeated a longtime rival, House Majority Leader Steve Scalise , in a competitive race for the job. The two have been jockeying for leadership positions for more than a decade, and both unsuccessfully tried to become speaker in 2023.

Also read Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio elected to lead House Republicans in the the minority

Jordan, chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, promised colleagues that he would mount an aggressive defense against the many investigations House Democrats have said they will launch into President Donald Trump, his family and his administration after the next Congress is sworn in in January. On a separate ballot, Majority Whip Tom Emmer was elected as minority whip in the next Congress.

Jordan prevailed 106-73 on a secret ballot in the closed-door vote, while Emmer secured a tally of 103-76, according to several lawmakers and aides, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to share a vote total that wasn’t publicly announced.

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“Over the next two years, House Republicans will fight for American families,” Jordan said in brief remarks after his election. “When Democrats offer more government, we will offer more freedom. And we will bring that fight in committee, on the floor, and on the stump every single day. ” The results effectively put to rest about 15 years of rivalry between Scalise and Jordan.

It is unclear whether Scalise will serve his term in the 120th Congress. He hasn’t been a rank-and-file member of the conference since 2012. Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart , a close ally of Scalise, gave a nominating speech appealing to the party’s moderates - but that appeared not to be enough.

While Scalise, like Jordan, is considered a staunch conservative, the Republicans elected to the next House are far more conservative and right-wing than the present conference - a wing friendlier to Jordan, who co-founded the ultraconservative House Freedom Caucus. In a statement, HFC Chairman Andy Harris , an early backer of Jordan for leader, said the Ohio Republican is “a fierce fighter, uniter, principled conservative, and relentless advocate for the American people.

” “Jim is exactly the right man for the job to fight back against the radical, crazy agenda of Democrats,” Harris said. House Speaker Mike Johnson , who the day after the midterms said he would not run for minority leader, said after Jordan’s election Tuesday that Jordan is “an honest broker” and a “fighter. ” “That’s the signal that is being sent here, that they’re ready - we are ready - to dig in for the fight,” he said.

Johnson has remained noncommittal about whether he will serve his full term in the 120th Congress. Thune has served as majority leader since last year, when he succeeded Sen. Mitch McConnell . No Republican senator stepped up to challenge him to be Senate minority leader in the next Congress.

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But some Senate Republicans urged their colleagues to delay leadership elections. Sens. Ron Johnson , Mike Lee , John Kennedy , Ted Budd and Rick Scott wrote Monday in a letter that it would be “political malpractice” to hold the vote before Republicans discussed how to run stronger in 2028 and “counter the emboldened Democrats. ” The GOP lost at least seven Senate seats in the midterms.

“We need to try to reach a consensus on what we need to change,” Kennedy told reporters. “The best analogy I’ve heard is that we’re like a store owner who’s losing his customers. It’s not the customers’ responsibility to fix that. It’s the store owner’s responsibility.

” Sens. Jim Banks and Dave McCormick also called for delaying the vote. Thune angered President Donald Trump and much of the Republican base this year by insisting that Republicans did not have the votes to pass a top Trump legislative priority, the Save America Act. The bill would require Americans to prove their citizenship to register to vote and to show photo identification when voting.

Asked about Thune on Monday, Trump called Thune a friend but said he wished the Senate had accomplished more under Thune’s leadership. The president did not weigh in on whether Senate Republicans should reelect Thune.

“He’s a very fine man,” Trump told reporters. “I know him very well. But that’s really up to the senators. ”