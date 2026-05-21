Senators rebuff President Trump’s demand to oust a nonpartisan Senate rulekeeper while debate intensifies over a costly security component tied to a new White House ballroom, with the project’s price doubling and partisan tensions mounting.

Republicans in the Senate have largely dismissed President Donald Trump’s call for the removal of a long‑standing, nonpartisan rulemaker who oversees Senate procedures. The demand, which surfaced amid heated debates over a proposed funding line for a new White House ballroom, was met with a chorus of indifference from GOP leaders who argue that the request is a distraction from more pressing legislative priorities.

Party officials emphasized that the rulekeeper’s role is insulated from political pressure and that any effort to oust him would set a dangerous precedent for future attempts to politicize Senate administration. The controversy centers on a provision in the current budget reconciliation bill that earmarks money for security enhancements related to the construction of an underground ballroom in the White House East Wing.

While the original estimate for the project was two hundred million dollars, recent calculations have pushed the cost to four hundred million, prompting intense scrutiny from both Democrats and Republicans. Critics contend that the ballooning price sheet is an example of fiscal irresponsibility, while supporters argue that the additional funds are necessary to protect the entire White House complex against evolving threats.

The financing for above‑ground cosmetic upgrades to the ballroom has been placed on hold, leaving the underground security work as the sole component moving forward. Senate staff member Dorothy Bedford, who has been briefing reporters on the matter, explained that the White House is working closely with senators to keep the security portion of the bill on track despite the political turbulence.

She noted that some members of the Republican caucus are hesitant to endorse any form of ballroom funding, even when it is structured to survive procedural hurdles, because of concerns about appearing to support a lavish presidential amenity. Bedford added that opponents may argue the security allocation would be unnecessary without the ballroom, but she maintained that the measures are designed to safeguard the entire complex regardless of the venue’s final form.

The episode highlights a broader trend of previously nonpartisan issues becoming entangled in the partisan battles that have defined Trump’s second administration, as lawmakers grapple with the intersection of symbolism, security, and fiscal stewardship





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White House Renovation Senate Rules Republican Response Ballroom Funding Security Upgrades

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