Following midterm losses, several current and former GOP governors, including Ron DeSantis, Brian Kemp, Sarah Huckabee Sanders and Glenn Youngkin, are signaling interest in the 2028 presidential nomination, while others like Spencer Cox and Kevin Stitt suggest a governor would be preferable to Vice President JD Vance.

As Republicans weigh alternatives to Vice President JD Vance for president in 2028, at least one question has increasingly bubbled up since the midterms: How about a governor?

Several current and former GOP governors are either keeping the door open to running or pushing for one of their own to be the nominee. The discussion shows how Republicans see room to maneuver around Vance after their party’s devastating midterm losses. At least four current or former GOP governors are signaling their national ambitions: Govs. Ron DeSantis of Florida, Brian Kemp of Georgia and Sarah Huckabee Sanders of Arkansas, as well as former Virginia Gov.

Also read Marco Rubio passes Vance in 2028 GOP presidential primary poll

Glenn Youngkin. And at least two others – Govs. Spencer Cox of Utah and Kevin Stitt of Oklahoma – have said this year that they prefer the 2028 nominee be a governor, an implicit snub of Vance.

“In this climate, where people are ticked off at DC in general — Republican, Democrat alike — being removed from that, being able to get things done and being removed are kind of like the magic one-two punch,” said former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker, a Republican who ran for president in 2016. Vance and his allies aren’t ignoring the talk.

They launched an offensive against Stitt on Thursday after he suggested lawmakers from both parties focus on immigration reform in President Donald Trump’s final two years. Vance said any effort at “amnesty” would be “morally and electorally disastrous. ” Stitt thanked Vance “for bringing governors into the conversation. ” It’s all part of the GOP’s post-election reassessment of whether there is an opening for a Republican not named Vance.

“I don’t think there’s any doubt it’s gotten wider since ,” said Marc Short, who was chief of staff to former Vice President Mike Pence. “I think it was such a shellacking and a rejection of the last two years that they’ll have to be candidates who look and say, ‘Maybe there’s an opening for me. ’ But I still think it’s a pretty narrow path.

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” Walker also offered a note of caution for governors, saying they cannot run alone on their statehouse records.

“You’ve got to translate that to, ‘Look what I did, and here’s what I’m going to do next,’” Walker said. Even after the midterms, some potential 2028 candidates have acknowledged Vance would be hard to beat, especially with Trump’s support. Huckabee Sanders said Friday on HBO’s “Real Time with Bill Maher” that Vance is “still the most dominant figure on the Republican side … and starts with a tremendous lead.

” DeSantis appeared more bearish on Vance in a New York Times interview published Friday.

“VPs tend to be derivative,” DeSantis said. Sen. John Cornyn , who is leaving office after Trump helped defeat him in his primary, questioned in a recent interview whether Vance would remain in Trump’s “good favor” ahead of 2028, noting his recent comments blaming the Iran war for the GOP’s midterm losses.

“I think that’s a big issue,” Cornyn said. “But in 2028, I think what we’ll see is, if I had to guess, I would say an outsider has a better chance than someone who’s a member of the current administration, but that’s two years from now. ” The governors’ cases DeSantis and Huckabee Sanders have boasted that their states withstood the “blue wave” the swept across the country.

DeSantis said the day after the election that it was “close to an extinction-level event for Republicans” in other parts of the country.

“We built up a lot of trust with our voters over the years,” DeSantis told CNN’s Jake Tapper the same day, adding that a property tax ballot measure that he championed helped motivate an otherwise sleepy GOP base. “We were able to turn out enough voters to be able to get these guys across the finish line.

” During a post-election speech to the Young America’s Foundation in California, Youngkin said many voters “aren’t seeing and feeling this economy that statistically is strong. ” “They voted for change, and a lot of them voted for it,” Youngkin said.

“And so our job is not to sulk. Our job is not to make excuses. Our job is to prove with better ideas and real results that common-sense conservative policies are the surest path to the affordable, prosperous life that Americans are asking for. ” Walker, who serves as president of the foundation, said Youngkin’s speech was “extremely well-received.

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” Huckabee Sanders, who’s been on a media tour promoting a new book, has said Republicans need to be more outspoken about their accomplishments and differences with Democrats.

“I don’t think that our message needs to be different or needs to change,” she said during a stop Tuesday at the Heritage Foundation, a conservative think tank in Washington, DC. “I think we just have to do a better job telling it. We have not done a great job of telling our story and talking about the things that really impact people’s lives.

” “That has to be a core focus moving forward as we go into the next election cycle,” she added. DeSantis, Huckabee Sanders and Youngkin have all faced questions in recent days about their interest in 2028 and not ruled it out. The vulnerabilities governors would face Most of the governors would have certain obvious vulnerabilities to overcome in the 2028 primary. DeSantis and Kemp would have to overcome their past tensions with Trump.

DeSantis challenged Trump in the 2024 primary, and Kemp clashed with Trump over his 2020 reelection loss in Georgia. Both have appeared to reconcile more recently with Trump, who has made public appearances with them and complimented them. A person familiar with Kemp’s thinking said he was considering running for president but had not closed the door on other opportunities. Senate Republicans are expected to court him to challenge Georgia Democratic Sen.

Raphael Warnock in 2028. One Georgia Republican strategist said Kemp would be “much different” from anti-Trump Republicans who waged longshot bids for president.

“I think the way dealt with Trump — he wasn’t opposed to Trump, he was just doing what was best for the state,” the strategist said. “Trump was mad at him at certain times, but he wasn’t mad at Trump. ” Youngkin and Kemp would also have to grapple with failing to keep their seats Republican after they left office.

Youngkin has been clashing with his Democratic successor, Abigail Spanberger, in recent days over her decision to rescind his plan to participate in a federal school voucher program. Kemp had an especially rough midterm cycle, endorsing candidates for Senate and governor who lost their primaries. He campaigned for the eventual nominees — Mike Collins for Senate and Rick Jackson for governor — but both lost to Democrats. The highest-profile incoming GOP governor may be Byron Donalds in Florida.

Trump endorsed him early in his campaign, and Vance campaigned with him in the final weeks of the election. Donalds said last year that Vance was the “leader in the clubhouse” for the 2028 nomination and suggested in March that he would support Vance over fellow Floridian Marco Rubio for president. Donalds struck a different tone in a post-midterms interview.

“We’ll see what happens down the line with the nomination from my party,” Donalds said on NBC’s “Meet the Press. ” “The only thing I know is there’s going to need to be a robust conversation, a robust debate. ”