The GOP is in reflection mode after losing majorities in the House and the Senate, officially ending a two-year stretch of a federal government trifecta. Vice President JD Vance has blamed the dismal outcome on the Iran war.

Defenders of female sports categories gather in front of the Supreme Court as they wait for rulings on June 30, 2026 in Washington, D.C. approved ballot measures further restricting biological boys who identify as transgender from playing in girls' sports, according to The Associated Press.

Washington will now require all students looking to participate in school sports reserved for females to provided a signed statement from their doctor verifying their biological sex. It can be based on their reproductive anatomy, their genetic makeup or their testosterone levels. Arizona is a bit more lax, now requiring a student joining a girls' sports team to provide a birth certificate listing their sex. The state will also introduce new restrictions on locker rooms.

Also read Mike Johnson to step aside as House GOP leader after Republicans lose control of Congress

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, campaigning for Iowa Senate candidate Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Iowa, at Bowlero on Oct. 29, 2026 in Council Bluffs, Iowa. In a lengthy post on X, which was a transcription of what he said on his podcast, Cruz described the outcome as a"blue tsunami.

" "It was an a-- kicking," Cruz said. "It was not simply a bad 2006 midterm election. It was a Watergate-level repudiation.

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"lost to him by just two percentage points. Eight years later, Cruz will become the lone GOP senator in Texas after Cruz said he knew the GOP wipeout in Texas, which saw all statewide offices go to Democrats, was very much possible.

"I am very, very sorry that it came to pass. Texas has not had a Democrat governor since 1994. We haven’t had a Democrat senator since 1993. Now we’ll have both," Cruz said.

Cruz, like others in his party, chalked up the devastating losses to Republican politicians not seeming to understand or care about "Food is too high, gas is too high, diesel is too high, insurance is too high, life is too high," Cruz said.

"Tariffs have made everything too expensive, and the Iran war has dragged on too long. It should have been brief, decisive, and over. It needs to end.

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" "There’s a very real economic disconnect. Our K-shaped economy is a yawning divide. Last year, we saw the world’s very first trillionaire, a modern-day Thomas Edison, at the very same time that millions were struggling to feed their families," he said.

"Understandably, people were pissed off, and elected Republicans didn’t do enough to address their very real pain," he added.