Congressional Republicans unite behind President Trump's negotiations with Iran, aiming to cap Tehran's nuclear program, guarantee safe navigation of the Strait of Hormuz and broaden the Abraham Accords to include more Middle Eastern nations.

Republican legislators are rallying behind President Donald Trump’s diplomatic push to secure a comprehensive agreement with Iran that would impose strict limits on Tehran’s nuclear activities, guarantee the safe passage of commercial traffic through the Strait of Hormuz and broaden participation in the Abraham Accords.

In a Sunday briefing the White House described the talks as proceeding in an “orderly and constructive manner,” while stressing that the administration would not rush the process because “time is on our side. ” The president declared that any blockade of Iranian shipping would stay in place until a deal is reached, certified and signed, and he reiterated that Iran must never be allowed to develop or acquire a nuclear weapon.

He characterized the emerging proposal as the polar opposite of the Obama‑era nuclear accord, praising regional partners for their cooperation and hinting that additional Arab and Muslim states, perhaps even Iran itself, could be invited to join the Abraham Accords as part of the settlement. The negotiations have moved to Doha, Qatar, where American officials are meeting with Qatari representatives and other neighboring states to iron out the details of a potential peace framework that follows months of hostilities, an April cease‑fire and ongoing disputes over navigation rights in the Strait of Hormuz.

The first anticipated step is a memorandum of understanding that would formally end active conflict, while subsequent discussions will address Iran’s uranium enrichment program, the lifting of sanctions, the release of frozen assets, comprehensive inspections and the assurance of free navigation for commercial vessels. Saudi Arabia, Qatar and other Gulf Cooperation Council members have been urged to sign onto the Abraham Accords, a move that would embed broader regional security guarantees into the Iran deal.

Supporters of the plan have flooded social media with messages urging the president to stay firm. One commentator praised the administration for “devastating the Iranian regime, obliterating its industrial base and setting back nuclear capabilities that the previous administration allowed to flourish. ” Others warned that any refusal by Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Pakistan or other regional actors to join the Accords would carry “severe repercussions” and be remembered by history as a major miscalculation.

Multiple voices echoed the belief that war usually ends with negotiations and that President Trump should be given the space to craft an “American‑First” solution. They highlighted the potential historic impact of a deal that simultaneously curtails Iran’s nuclear ambitions, reopens the Strait of Hormuz, stabilizes global energy markets and expands the Abraham Accords, describing it as a transformative step for the Middle East and a testament to “peace through strength.





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