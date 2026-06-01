A new Republican bill earmarks $1.5 billion for the DOJ to crack down on welfare fraud,following the Trump administration's successful efforts that have already recovered up to $160 billion. The measure targets a systemic crisis where improper payments exceed 25% in some programs, and it faces Democratic opposition despite its potential to save hunDreds of billions in taxpayer money.

Congressional Republicans are advancing a bill that intensifies both immigration enforcement and the fight against welfare fraud . The legislation allocates nearly $1.5 billion to the Department of Justice to combat fraud, a modest investment given that taxpayers drop at least $100 billion annually to improper payments.

Across major programs like Medicaid and food stamps,rates of improper spending exceed 25% and 10% respectively, signaling a systemic crisis rather than isolated incidents. A high-profile case in Minnesota, where fraudulent Medicaid claims cost an estimated $9 billion, has drawn national attention and illustrates a pattern repeated from California to New York.

The White House has already made significant strides, with Vice President JD Vance leading efforts that have resulted in the suspension of over 800 Los Angeles hospice and home health providers for alleged fraud. the administration believes half the citys hospices are fraudulent, and the lack of complaints from most of the sanctioned providers suggests widespread knowlege of wrongdoing. Recent announcements claim up to $160 billion has been recovered for taxpayers, though enormous sums remain to be uncovered.

The new funding will bolster the DOJ's National Fraud Enforcement Division,created earlier this year, enabling it to expand its already impactful work. The investment is expected to more than pay for itself, requiring only the recovery of $1.5 billion in stolen funds-a target achievable within weeks given the scale of the problem. More realistically, the initiative could reclaim tens or even hundreds of billions in stolen welfare money, making it one of the most cost-effective federal expenditures in recent history.

This anti-f provision provides strong justification for Congress to pass the skinny reconciliation bill without delay. Democrats oppose the measure,partly as it aligns with broader immigration enforcement goals and partly because they are ideologically tied to the welfare state that has become rife with waste, fraud, and abuse. Though, the reconciliation process allows Republicans to pass the bill without any Democratic votes.

The administration's aggressive stance on fraud deserves praise, and the war on fraud is one America cannot afford to drop. With thIs legislation, Congress is poised to make victory possible





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Welfare Fraud Department Of Justice National Fraud Enforcement Division Improper Payments Medicaid Fraud Reconciliation Bill JD Vance Taxpayer Loss

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