Republican Young Boozer Wins Reelection as Alabama State Treasurer

Republican Young Boozer secures a fourth term as Alabama State Treasurer, defeating Democrat Rosilyn Houston in a decisive election victory reported Wednesday morning.

Republican Young Boozer has won reelection in Alabama's race for treasurer. The Associated Press is projecting Boozer winning by a 55/45 margin over his Democratic rival, Rosilyn Houston, with 98% of the vote totaled as of Wednesday morning. This victory marks a significant continuation of his tenure in the state financial leadership role.

Boozer Secures Fourth Term in Office

This will be Boozer's fourth term in office. He was first elected to the position in 2010 and reelected in 2014. In 2021, he was appointed to the position by Gov. Kay Ivey after the role was left open by John McMillan. He won a third term in 2022. Boozer previously served as the Deputy State Finance Director under Riley. His consistent electoral success highlights his established presence within the state's political landscape.

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Boozer Handles State Financial Management Duties

The office of the Treasurer manages and invests state funds, oversees debt and safeguards unclaimed property. These responsibilities place the holder of the position at the center of Alabama's fiscal health and administrative integrity. By retaining control of the Treasurer's office, Boozer maintains influence over how state assets are preserved and utilized. The stability provided by a long-serving treasurer offers continuity in financial oversight for state operations.

Republican Boozer Defeats Democrat Houston

Houston previously served as the Chief Talent and Culture Officer, Senior Executive Vice President for BBVA in the USA. She was unopposed in the Democratic primary. Boozer beat candidate Steve Lolley to clinch the GOP nomination. The contest between these two candidates represented the primary competition for the role after their respective party primaries concluded. Houston's corporate background at a major financial institution contrasted with Boozer's extensive government finance experience.

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Context of Alabama Broader Election Day

Multiple state and county races are underway across Alabama, and residents are also voting on four possible amendments to the state constitution. The election results for Boozer are part of a larger slate of votes cast by Alabama residents on this significant day. The outcome reflects the broader political dynamics shifting across the state during this election cycle.

Alabama Results Follow National Party Shifts

NATIONAL ELECTION COVERAGE To follow multiple national races, including state governorships, Senate races, and more, check out this 2026 U.S. General Election Results interactive map. Every one of the 435 U.S. House seats was up for election Tuesday, and Democrats won enough to retake control of the lower house of Congress. The same was true of the U.S. Senate, where Democrats swept multiple seats away from Republicans to win control of the upper chamber, as well. These national shifts provide a contrasting backdrop to the Alabama state-level results.