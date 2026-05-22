Republican Senators Abandon $1 Billion Security Proposal, Battle Over Fund to Pay Wrongly Prosecuted

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche met with Republican senators to discuss abandoning a proposal for $1 billion in security funding for the White House complex and President Donald Trump's ballroom. Meanwhile, Senators Rand Paul, Susan Collins, and Lisa Murkowski were meeting privately to address the need for a budget package to support Trump's deportation operations, which were at risk of stalling without its passage.

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche arrived for a closed-door meeting with Republican senators regarding a proposal for $1 billion in security money for the White House complex and President Donald Trump's ballroom.

The meeting aimed to abandon the proposal as it failed to secure the necessary party support. In contrast, Republican senators met separately to discuss the need for a roughly $70 billion budget package for Trump's immigration and deportation operations. Both matters were brought up before Congress's recess in June.

The passage also details the administration's war on certain senators who have remained steadfast in their views and the president's ongoing conflict with the Senate over his lawsuit against the Internal Revenue Service





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