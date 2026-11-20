Republican Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri, who previously said he did not intend to pursue a presidential bid, is now opening the door to the possibility.

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Josh Hawley, R-Mo. , warns that the House’s failed attempt to impeach War Secretary Pete Hegseth is just the beginning on ‘Jesse Watters Primetime. ’, R-Mo. — who in September indicated to the Washington Examiner that he had"no intention" of running for president in 2028 — is now leaving the door open to a White House bid.

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"After this most recent election, I think everybody that cares about the future of the party, the future of the country, has a lot of thinking to do," the senator said to TheJOSH HAWLEY SHOOTS DOWN PROSPECT OF 2028 WHITE HOUSE BID, SAYS HE HAS 'NO INTENTION' OF RUNNING: REPORT Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo. , arrives for a Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee confirmation hearing in Washington, D.C. , on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2026.

"I was alarmed by the results of the election, and I’m concerned about the direction of both my party and the country," Hawley toldwhen asked whether he is thinking about running for president. "And I want to do my part there. I’m trying to think through what my part is. But I certainly want to do my part for the future.

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" "Listen, I don’t want to give you a misconception that, for sure, I have plans or intentions," he noted, according to the outlet. "What I said to you is the honest to goodness truth, which is just that I’ve got four years here to serve in the Senate, and I’m just trying to think about where I am and what’s in front of me, what can I do to help the country go forward.

" "I'm concerned about what comes next for the party. So I don’t know what my role is in that yet, but I’m trying to give it some serious thought, and I’m no further along than that," he said. U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo.

, speaks during a hearing on"Arctic Frost Accountability: Oversight of Telecommunications Carriers' Responses to Jack Smith's Witch Hunt" in the Hart Senate Office Building on Feb. 10, 2026, in Washington, D.C. Hawley's comments mark a notable reversal, as he previously shot down the idea of pursuing the presidency in 2028, telling the