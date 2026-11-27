Republican Senator Deb Fischer's husband died by suicide
Bruce Fischer died by suicide earlier this week, after it was originally shared that he had passed away peacefully while outdoors.
Senator Deb Fischer's husband Bruce Fischer died by suicide earlier this week, after it was originally shared that he had passed away peacefully while outdoors.
Fischer's office issued a statement Friday morning clarifying the circumstances surrounding Bruce Fischer's death.
"There has been a sad update in the death of Senator Fischer’s husband, Bruce," the statement said. "Initially, it was believed that Bruce passed peacefully at home. Upon further investigation, it was learned that Bruce chose to end his life. The family is deeply grateful for the recent outpouring of sympathy for their loss, and asks for understanding in this time of mourning.
We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here.Read the full story at Newsweek
Get an alert when there is news on United States NewsFollow United States News