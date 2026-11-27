Bruce Fischer died by suicide earlier this week, after it was originally shared that he had passed away peacefully while outdoors.

Senator Deb Fischer's husband Bruce Fischer died by suicide earlier this week, after it was originally shared that he had passed away peacefully while outdoors.

Fischer's office issued a statement Friday morning clarifying the circumstances surrounding Bruce Fischer's death.

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"There has been a sad update in the death of Senator Fischer’s husband, Bruce," the statement said. "Initially, it was believed that Bruce passed peacefully at home. Upon further investigation, it was learned that Bruce chose to end his life. The family is deeply grateful for the recent outpouring of sympathy for their loss, and asks for understanding in this time of mourning.