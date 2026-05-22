Republican Senate Candidate Derek Dooley Supports Allowing Illegal Migrants to Stay in U.S.

Dooley, a former college football coach running for Senate in Georgia, suggested that illegal migrants could remain in the U.S. after being allowed to stay temporarily, asserting that both sides should be considered. Collins, on the other hand, is pro-amnesty and has authored legislation that targets illegal immigrants with certain criminal backgrounds. A recent poll shows Collins trouncing Dooley in the runoff.

Republican Senate candidate Derek Dooley supports allowing illegal migrants to stay in the United States, considering it a sensitive issue with 'both sides' involved. Dooley , a former college football coach backed by Georgia Gov.

Brian Kemp, initially stated that illegal immigrants should face some penalty for coming to the U.S. the wrong way. However, he emphasized that he does not want those individuals to live in constant fear of deportation. Dooley's position differs from his primary challenger Rep. Mike Collins, who holds anti-amnesty views and authored legislation requiring the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to take into custody illegal aliens for certain crimes.

A recent poll shows Collins leading Dooley by double digits in the runoff in the June 16 Georgia Republican U.S. Senate primary





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Georgia U.S. Senate Republican Senate Candidate Collins Dooley Illegal Migrants Amnesty Policy President Laken Riley Sen. Jon Ossoff

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