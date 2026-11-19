Nick Begich has won his second term as Alaska's sole U.S. Representative following ranked choice tabulation results. He defeated Independent Bill Hill after votes from Eric Hafner were redistributed, with many ballots exhausted.

ANCHORAGE, Alaska - Republican Rep. Nick Begich has won his race and will enter into his second term in Congress, the Associated Press called Wednesday after ranked choice tabulation results were revealed by the state.

MORE: Full Alaska election results This will be Begich’s second term as the state’s sole U.S. Representative.

Also read Republican Nick Begich wins reelection to Alaska's US House seat, a rare bright spot for the GOP

“To the hundreds of thousands of Alaskans who made your voice heard this month, thank you for engaging in this important process,” Begich said in a statement to Alaska’s News Source. “Alaska’s best days remain in front of us with opportunities for new responsible resource development, new infrastructure, and new industries and the jobs that come with them.

As Alaskans we must continue this work together, to build a more abundant and prosperous state and ensure we fulfill Alaska’s promise: North to the Future. ” His major opponent this cycle: Bill Hill, an Independent from Naknek, Alaska. In a statement, Hill said he called Begich and congratulated him on his win.

Advertisement

“I wished him well as he continues representing Alaska in Congress, because all Alaskans have a stake in his success,” Hill said in the statement. “This campaign has always been about taking power back from the DC elites and putting it in the hands of the hardworking people of Alaska. “While we did not prevail in this election, we will continue that fight together.

” The race was called after the Elections Division tabulated ballots, as Begich, who lead much of the race, was below the 50% plus one vote needed to get past ranked choice voting. Votes originally cast for Eric Hafner, a federal inmate in a New York prison and has never stepped foot in Alaska, were the last votes to be tabulated and decided the race.

Of the 23,816 votes to be redistributed, 1,627 went to Begich, 10,693 of those votes went to Hill and 11,465, the majority of the ballots, were exhausted, meaning voters did not rank a choice past Hafner. The final result after a ranked choice runoff was used was 140,346 for Begich and 132,961 for Hill. Begich thanked all candidates — including Hafner — for running.

“Thank you to Bill Hill, Jim McDermott, and Eric Hafner for running,” he said in the written statement. “This process requires engagement, and the perspectives brought forward during the campaign added value for Alaskans as they made important decisions about their vote in this race. ” Begich’s last election was against former Democratic Congresswoman Mary Peltola in 2024, earning the seat that was previously held by Rep. Don Young.

Advertisement

Begich is — and will continue to be — the sole congressman representing the state of Alaska. This will be his first time serving as a congressman under Democratic control of the chamber. As of publication, Democrats hold 255 seats of the 218 needed to control the chamber. Alaska’s News Source has reached out to Begich and Hill for interview or comment.

Begich’s spokesperson said he would not be available for an interview Wednesday. The election has not yet been certified. See a spelling or grammar error? Report it to web@ktuu.com