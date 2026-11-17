Following historic midterm losses, the Republican Party faces internal conflict over the causes of defeat,with Mike Pence disputing JD Vance's Iran war narrative and calling for a return to traditional values. Simultaneously, nationwide tech and air traffic outages have triggered political backlash and calls for infrastructure overhaul, while legal challenges mount againSt the administrations immigration and justice policies.

Former Vice President Mike Pence issued a stark warning to the Republican Party on Wednesday, declaring that the GOP must return to its traditional conservative values or risk irrelevance regardless of who is nominated for president in 2028. Speaking during an exclusive interview, Pence emphasized that the party is currently suffering from a deep identity crisis that is more damaging than any single candidate's lack of viability. He argued that the recent historic losses in the midterm elections, which saw Democrats reclaim control of both the Senate and the House of Representatives while also winning a majority of governorships, were a direct result of the party straying from its core principles.

Pence directly challenged the narrative promoted by Vice President JD Vance, who had suggested that the ongoing war in Iran was the primary driver of the electoral defeat. According to Vance, polls indicated that American voters wanted an end to the conflict, relief from inflation, and a significant change in the administration's relationship with Israel. However, Pence disputed this assessment, arguing that frustration stemmed not from the war itself but from the perception that the administration had engaged in politics of appeasement and stopped short of finishing the job. He pointed to rising fuel costs and a lack of tangible progress as key issues driving voters away.

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Instead of focusing solely on foreign policy conflicts, Pence suggested that voters were turned off by a combination of domestic factors, including the administration's handling of abortion medication and the implementation of protectionist tariffs. He also highlighted a perceived air of corruption surrounding the first family, noting that the administration's wealth had increased by more than three billion dollars during their time in office, including over a billion in cryptocurrency. This claim was echoed by voter polls indicating that government corruption was a crucial factor for fifty-five percent of respondents and a major factor for another thirty-six percent.

The internal struggle for direction within the Republican Party is intensifying as leaders debate the path forward. A Vance ally dismissed Pence's criticism as out of touch, accusing him of clinging to Bush-era neoconservative warmongering. Meanwhile, White House spokesman Davis Ingle attacked Pence, citing his lack of courage during the previous election cycle and suggesting that his opinions hold no weight with Republican voters. Despite the heated rhetoric, newly elected House Democrats expressed hope to work with President Trump to get things done, signaling a potential for bipartisan cooperation despite the recent electoral defeats.

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In other political developments, Stratton remains undecided on the upcoming Senate leadership battle, stating that he is hearing everyone out. This uncertainty comes as Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer boasted of an early advantage in the power struggle, while Democratic rivals warned against a premature coronation. Additionally, Stephen Miller, a former senior advisor, acknowledged that his past messages on immigration had hurt the party in the last election, indicating a potential shift in rhetorical strategies for the future.

On the international front, President Trump's trip to Asia was framed by the administration as an effort to stabilize global relations amidst domestic turmoil. The president warned Iran about a reported plot against administration officials, stating that the threat was taken very seriously. This warning came in the context of ongoing tensions and the debate over the war in Iran, which Pence argued was a significant factor in the midterms. Pence expressed great concerns about statements coming from the vice president's office regarding Israel, reaffirming his support for the nation as America's most cherished ally.

Meanwhile, the FAA faced intense scrutiny after a nationwide ground stop impacted air travel. Secretary Duffy defended the current air traffic control infrastructure, stating that he could not apologize for the decades-ancient systems that contributed to the chaos. However, he acknowledged the need to investigate the specific causes of the ground stop, promising to figure out exactly what happened during the incident. Reports also emerged that Representative Mike Mullin used a government plane to attend a football game while many Americans were stranded, further fueling public outrage.

Cybersecurity experts addressed public fears following widespread reports of internet and communication failures, stating that while the outages may accelerate in frequency or scope, they are not the upshot of malicious cyberattacks. This clarification aims to alleviate anxieties regarding national security, though the incident has highlighted vulnerabilities in the nation's digital backbone. Simultaneously, the National Security Agency reported that its highly classified communications network was disrupted by the widespread outage, underscoring the severity of the technical failure.