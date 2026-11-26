Republican satisfaction with the economy surges under Trump despite rising food prices, while Democrats feel the pinch, revealing deep partisan divides in financial perception.

The cost of a traditional American Thanksgiving dinner has risen again this year, yet the political reaction to the hike reveals a striking reversal in partisan sentiment. According to the American Farm Bureau Federation, the average expense for a meal for ten people is now $58.63. This figure represents a 6 percent increase from the previous year and marks the first annual rise since 2022. Despite the higher price tag, the share of Americans who say inflation has altered their holiday plans has dropped significantly to 34 percent, down from 46 percent in 2024.

Partisan Shifts in Economic Perception

The divergence in how Republicans and Democrats perceive economic pressure is more pronounced than the actual cost changes suggest. Under the presidency of Joe Biden, 56 percent of Republicans reported that rising prices affected their Thanksgiving plans in 2024. This year, under Donald Trump, only 23 percent of Republicans say the same, even as the general cost of living remains a concern for many. The political narrative regarding inflation has effectively flipped sides, with Democrats now expressing greater concern about the impact of prices on their households.

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Historical Context of Inflation Views

Historical polling data compiled by YouGov illustrates how these perceptions have shifted over recent administrations. In 2022, during a period of high inflation under Biden, 51 percent of Republicans and 40 percent of Democrats said prices impacted their holiday preparations. By 2024, the gap had widened, with 56 percent of Republicans and 36 percent of Democrats citing price hikes. In 2025, the trend continued with the Republican figure halving to 28 percent while the Democratic figure rose to 44 percent, despite the Farm Bureau reporting a third consecutive year of cheaper meals.

Geographic and Income Disparities

Legitimate economic factors contribute to varied experiences across the country, independent of political affiliation. The Farm Bureau estimates that a Thanksgiving meal costs $61.57 in the Northeast, compared to $54.33 in the South. Income levels also play a crucial role; 45 percent of celebrants earning below $50,000 reported that price increases affected their plans, compared to only 23 percent of those earning $100,000 or more. These demographic realities create distinct economic environments that influence how households budget for major holidays.

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Conflicting Economic Measurements

Disagreements on the actual cost of the holiday basket further complicate the narrative. While the Farm Bureau tracks a specific basket of items, a separate analysis by Wells Fargo uses different metrics and accounts for retailer discounts. Their data indicates the cost of the meal actually fell by 0.4 percent this year, totaling a higher $78.93. These methodological differences highlight how varying economic indicators can lead to different conclusions about inflation and consumer spending power.

Midterm Election Impact on Confidence

The political landscape continues to influence consumer sentiment beyond just holiday shopping. The Conference Board reported that consumer confidence rose sharply among Democrats and independents in November following the midterm elections. In contrast, confidence slipped slightly among Republicans, who remain the most confident group overall. Fergus McCormick, a senior economist at the Conference Board, attributed this shift to lower uncertainty following the recent elections, reinforcing the link between political stability and economic outlook.