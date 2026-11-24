An incoming Republican freshman is vowing to recruit gay Americans to the Republican Party en masse.

An incoming MAGA congressman is using his inbox as supposed proof that he is actually recruiting gay Americans to the Republican Party. New York Rep.

-elect Anthony Constantino posted a screenshot of his alleged admirers’ messages on X alongside a bizarre caption in which he went out of his way to insist that he is not gay while presenting the messages as evidence of his appeal among gay Americans.

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“It’s already begun. I want to clarify, I am not Gay but I do want all Gay Americans to become Republican,” he wrote.

“The Democrat Party is making it unsafe to be Gay. If you like Secure Borders, Safety, Low Taxes, Less Regulation, as well as First and Second Amendment Rights then you should be Republican. ”Of the DMs Constantino, 44, posted, just one explicitly suggested its sender was gay.

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“Please red pill me as a gay man sir 😵‍💫,” the message reads, using a term associated with “manosphere” ideas about men being disadvantaged in society. The other messages read, “You’re really handsome,” “you turned me republican,” “You’re super handsome,” and “Sexy, let me know if you want to play... ”Constantino later took his pitch a step further in an even stranger video about converting gay Americans to the Republican Party.

“Hey, America. Everybody wants to know how I’m going to turn every gay American Republican. It’s easy. Watch,” he said before breaking into a rendition of Stevie Wonder’s 1980 song “Master Blaster .

”into his bizarre pitch, alleging without evidence that Mamdani mocks his gay supporters behind closed doors.

“It makes no sense that any Gay American wants to be in the Party of Mamdani. These Muslims are LAUGHING AT YOU. They think Gays are stupid for voting for Democrats. This is all Zohran talks about when he goes to Uganda.

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He giggles like Hyena about the FACT that he conned Gays,” Constantino wrote. Constantino For Congress Constantino has ruffled plenty of feathers since narrowly winning New York’s 21st Congressional District in the midterms—including among fellow Republicans. On Friday, New York Republican State Committee North Country Regional Chairwoman Liz Joy and five county GOP chairs sent Constantino a letter rebuking his conduct, and Constantino responded with his own letter that began, “Dear Sore Losers.

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