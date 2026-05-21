Republican Lawmakers Face Balancing Act as Outgoing Lawmakers Resist White House on Iran Deal

Republican lawmakers face speculation that the upcoming losses may create headaches for them during their tight majorities while also facing a challenging midterm election. With outgoing lawmakers now facing no voters, they have less motivation to collaborate with the White House, potentially reducing their ability to demonstrate to voters they can effectively govern ahead of a challenging election.

The losses could create headaches for Republican leaders navigating razor-thin majorities in Congress. With outgoing lawmakers no longer facing voters, they have less incentive to align with the White House , potentially threatening GOP efforts to show voters they can govern ahead of a difficult midterm election .

Trump brushed aside those concerns Wednesday before delivering a commencement address at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy in Connecticut. He claimed that lawmakers would be ‘all right with it’ as they want to win and that he knows how to win. Fresh off his defeat, defeated or retiring Republicans still have leverage. With over seven months remaining before the next Congress is sworn in, they can still influence legislation and decisions.

For instance, Sen. Cassidy joined Sens. Paul, Collins, and Murkowski on Tuesday in voting for a Democratic-led measure restricting Trump’s ability to deal with Iran. He also opposed including $1 billion for Secret Service security in the GOP’s party-line immigration bill, citing concerns over Trump’s White House ballroom.

Despite Sen. Cassidy and others standing against Trump, Senate Majority Leader John Thune acknowledged that Trump’s actions are complicating the future of his agenda. House Speaker Mike Johnson argued that Republicans remain united behind his agenda, but some rank-and-file members urged their colleagues to pay Trump the respect he deserves as party leader. Rep.

Don Bacon admitted that Trump’s tactics could be grating but conceded that as conservatives, they have a lot of alignment. Rep. Troy Nehls, not running for reelection, urged his colleagues to pay Trump the respect he deserves as party leader. Some Democrats, like Tammy Duckworth, agreed with Tillis that Trump risks diminishing support for his agenda





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