Republican in Military Supports DNC Criticism of Trump Memorial Day Post Featuring Deceased Service Members

Duckworth criticized the 'political attack on Memorial Day' as 'distasteful' and responded to a post by the DNC using deceased service members for political gain.

It featured the images and names of the deceased under the words “Remembering the Americans who have died in Trump's war with Iran.

". Duckworth criticized the ‘political attack on Memorial Day’ as ‘distasteful. ’ June Social Security direct payment worth $994 goes out in eight days It is incredibly distasteful to use our heroic dead for a political attack on Memorial Day. I’m a Democrat and I condemn this post by the DNC.

Duckworth served in the Army from 1992 to 2014. She was in the Army Reserve from 1992 to 1996, before transferring to the Army National Guard in 1996. She was a helicopter pilot during the Iraq War. During one mission in 2004, her Black Hawk helicopter was shot down by Iraqi insurgents.

As a result of the the DNC’s social media post was made around 11 a.m. Duckworth made her post on Monday at 6:25 p.m





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Politics & Government Awareness Duckworth DNC Republican Media Post Memorial Day Political Use Of Deceased Service Members Use Of Fallen Heroes For Political Gain DNC Post Featuring Deceased Service Members Republican Criticism Jason Crow Army Ranger

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