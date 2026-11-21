North Carolina Republican Greg Murphy argued that absent members of Congress should not be paid if they fail to attend votes before the Democrats take the House majority, emphasizing that he remained present despite losing his race by 258 votes. Outgoing Speaker Mike Johnson also urged full Republican attendance for the remaining 44 days of the 119th Congress to pass priorities such as government funding and the National Defense Authorization Act.

Republican Greg Murphy of North Carolina called out his absent colleagues, going as far as to say they should not get paid if they are out of the U.S. capital and unable to vote on legislation before the Democrats take majority.

“Look, I lost. I’m still here. I’m still here,” Murphy told CNN, highlighting his narrow defeat to Democrat Raymond Smith earlier this month.

Also read VOTE: Should members of Congress be punished for missing votes?

“If they aren’t here, they shouldn’t get paid. ” Murphy lost his House District 3 race by 258 votes. Election night resulted in sweeping victories for Democrats as the Republican Party lost control of both the U.S. House and Senate. President Donald Trump attempted to distance himself from the blue storm, saying he wasn't on the ballot, but if he were, "we would have won IN A LANDSLIDE!

" Outgoing House Speaker Mike Johnson wrote a letter to his colleagues that he posted to X on Friday morning, reciting the same sentiment about attendance. "As the historic 119th Congress comes to an end, it is our responsibility now to finish as strong as we started. Over the next 44 days, we need every House Republican to remain fully engaged so we can get even more of our important priorities signed into law," Johnson said in part.

He later added, "To do all of this, we must have full attendance and the support of our entire conference.

" Newsweek reached out to the White House and Murphy's office via email Friday evening for comment. What To Know Murphy later told CNN: “It’ll be hard if people don’t show up to their job,” as Johnson outlined key legislative priorities for the party in their remaining time, including funding the government and the National Defense Authorization Act.

The ousted North Carolina representative also posted about withholding pay for absent members of Congress to X on Wednesday, saying, "Any member of Congress, whether they got reelected or lost their election, who is not showing back up to work should have their pay withheld. There is absolutely no excuse for those elected members to not come to Washington and do their job.

" Republican Representative Mike Kelly of Pennsylvania responded to Murphy's post on Friday, saying he agrees. He later added, "We took an oath of office to fulfill our duties and we must continue to do so. No wonder people have lost respect for our institution when we don’t respect it ourselves. You can’t forfeit the game and cry because you lost.

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Let’s get back to work. Our fellow Americans expect nothing less.

" Grant Reeher, political science professor at Syracuse University, told Newsweek via email on Friday, "The pay issue is mostly a red herring. This gets trotted out at every government shutdown. Political representation is not contract labor—it’s a lot more complicated than that. And the dysfunctions in Congress are a lot deeper than whether they’re in DC for the final weeks of a lame duck session.

" "As far as what they might try to get accomplished, there is the filibuster in the Senate to contend with, so it’s not clear what they can really do, of substance," Reeher added. "And the moral authority for anything substantial is gone. So I don’t see a big problem here. Would it be better and would I prefer that they are physically there?

Sure. But this isn’t a particularly telling issue.

" Notably, Republican Congressman Thomas Massie of Kentucky, who lost his primary election after Trump publicly backed his opponent, has been posting about his remaining time left in Congress and his effort to force a vote on an Iran War Powers Resolution and legislation related to sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Massie also called out his colleagues about their attendance, saying on X Friday, "Did folks see what happened this week in the House?

The Speaker had to adjourn session early because so many Republicans refused to show up for work that we didn’t have a majority. I get that members are demoralized from losing elections… but they still collect $14,500/month!

" Democrats are set to take House majority on January 3, when the 120th Congress officially convenes. Meanwhile, Senate Republicans have been outspoken on pushing judicial nominations through, including Senators Rick Scott of Florida and Ted Cruz of Texas.

"This is urgent: We should fill every judicial vacancy. Starting in January, I think Democrats are going to halt judicial confirmations altogether. That’s unprecedented," Cruz said in a post to X on Friday in part. Earlier this week Scott said on X in part, "We have 20+ judicial nominees to confirm — which takes around 160 working hours — and we have 48 DAYS to GET IT DONE before Democrats take over!

We CANNOT LET UP. We must keep working to confirm ALL of these judges to lifetime appointments ASAP.

" Reeher concluded when asked by Newsweek what the GOP should prioritize: "Some judicial appointments and some minor necessary funding would be ok, but not much beyond that. " As the final two years of Trump's second term come into focus, he told reporters on Friday that there is a "real possibility" to get things done with Democrats, specifically pointing to healthcare. Newsweek’s reporters and editors used Martyn, our AI assistant, to produce this story. Learn more about Martyn here.

Contact Newsweek editors on this story: Edward T. CumminsRepublican Greg Murphy of North Carolina called out his absent colleagues, going as far as to say they should not get paid if they are out of the U.S. capital and unable to vote on legislation before the Democrats take majority. , highlighting his narrow defeat to Democrat Raymond Smith earlier this month.

“If they aren’t here, they shouldn’t get paid. ” Murphy lost his House District 3 race by 258 votes. Election night resulted in sweeping victories for Democrats as the Republican Party lost control of both the U.S. House and Senate. President Donald Trump attempted to distance himself from the blue storm, saying he wasn't on the ballot, but if he were,"we would have won IN A LANDSLIDE!

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"Outgoing House Speaker Mike Johnson wrote a letter to his colleagues that he posted to X on Friday morning, reciting the same sentiment about attendance. "As the historic 119th Congress comes to an end, it is our responsibility now to finish as strong as we started. Over the next 44 days, we need every House Republican to remain fully engaged so we can get even more of our important priorities signed into law," Johnson said in part.

Murphy later told CNN: “It’ll be hard if people don’t show up to their job,” as Johnson outlined key legislative priorities for the party in their remaining time, including funding the government and the National Defense Authorization Act. The ousted North Carolina representative also posted about withholding pay for absent members of Congress to X on Wednesday, saying,"Any member of Congress, whether they got reelected or lost their election, who is not showing back up to work should have their pay withheld.

There is absolutely no excuse for those elected members to not come to Washington and do their job.

", saying he agrees. He later added,"We took an oath of office to fulfill our duties and we must continue to do so. No wonder people have lost respect for our institution when we don’t respect it ourselves. You can’t forfeit the game and cry because you lost.

Let’s get back to work. Our fellow Americans expect nothing less.

"via email on Friday,"The pay issue is mostly a red herring. This gets trotted out at every government shutdown. Political representation is not contract labor—it’s a lot more complicated than that. And the dysfunctions in Congress are a lot deeper than whether they’re in DC for the final weeks of a lame duck session.

" "As far as what they might try to get accomplished, there is the filibuster in the Senate to contend with, so it’s not clear what they can really do, of substance," Reeher added. "And the moral authority for anything substantial is gone. So I don’t see a big problem here. Would it be better and would I prefer that they are physically there?

Sure. But this isn’t a particularly telling issue.

" Notably, Republican Congressman Thomas Massie of Kentucky, who lost his primary election after Trump publicly backed his opponent, has been posting about his remaining time left in Congress and his effort to force a vote on an Iran War Powers Resolution and legislation related to sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. "Did folks see what happened this week in the House?

The Speaker had to adjourn session early because so many Republicans refused to show up for work that we didn’t have a majority. I get that members are demoralized from losing elections… but they still collect $14,500/month!

"Meanwhile, Senate Republicans have been outspoken on pushing judicial nominations through, including Senators Rick Scott of Florida and Ted Cruz of Texas. "This is urgent: We should fill every judicial vacancy. Starting in January, I think Democrats are going to halt judicial confirmations altogether. That’s unprecedented,","We have 20+ judicial nominees to confirm — which takes around 160 working hours — and we have 48 DAYS to GET IT DONE before Democrats take over!

We CANNOT LET UP. We must keep working to confirm ALL of these judges to lifetime appointments ASAP.

"what the GOP should prioritize:"Some judicial appointments and some minor necessary funding would be ok, but not much beyond that. " As the final two years of Trump's second term come into focus, he told reporters on Friday that there is a"real possibility" to get things done with Democrats, specifically pointing to healthcare.