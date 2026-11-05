Republican Gill Wins Denton County Seat While Talarico Sweeps Senate Race

Republican Brandon Gill retains his Texas House seat in Denton County, but Democrat James Talarico secures a historic statewide U.S. Senate victory over Ken Paxton.

Republican Representative Brandon Gill secured reelection in his district's portion of Denton County on Tuesday, even as the broader county voted decisively for Democrat James Talarico in the concurrent U.S. Senate race. This divergent outcome highlights the shifting political dynamics within the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex area during the general election.

Gill Defeats Shook By Narrow Margin

Brandon Gill captured 51.2 percent of the vote in the Denton County portion of Texas' 26th Congressional District, defeating Democrat Steven Shook who received 47.6 percent. Gill's victory margin was precisely 3.6 percentage points, representing a total vote difference of 10,612 ballots cast in this specific geographic area.

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Official reports indicated that 188 precincts within the county reported their votes for Gill's congressional race. This figure fell short of the total number of precincts that reported for the Senate contest, suggesting a difference in reporting status or district boundaries for the two elections. Gill's win preserves the Republican hold on this specific segment of the district.

Talarico Achieves Historic Statewide Victory

James Talarico won the countywide vote by a significant 8.4-point margin, finishing with 53.3 percent of the vote compared to Republican Ken Paxton's 44.9 percent. This result is particularly notable given that Denton County voted for President Donald Trump by approximately 13 points in the 2024 presidential election. The Democratic surge in this traditionally redder county marks a substantial realignment.

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Talarico's success in Denton County contributed to his broader victory across the state. According to Associated Press reports, the Democratic candidate became the first Democrat to win a U.S. Senate general election in Texas since 1988. The final state tally placed Talarico at roughly 55 percent against Paxton's 43 percent, confirming a decisive statewide mandate for the Democratic nominee.

District Boundaries Create Reporting Differences

All 253 Denton County precincts reported votes for the Senate race, whereas only 188 reported for Gill's House race. The discrepancy exists because Gill's district covers only a part of the county. The remaining precincts are located within Texas's 4th and 13th congressional districts, which were not part of Gill's Electoral map.

This structural difference in district lines means that Gill's margin cannot be directly compared to Talarico's countywide numbers without accounting for the geographic split. The separate reporting totals underscore the complexity of Texas electoral geography, where county-wide trends often mask narrower district-level outcomes.

Talarico's Path to Nomination and Election

James Talarico's journey to the Senate chamber began earlier in the year when he defeated U.S. Representative Jasmine Crockett in the Democratic primary nomination contest held in March. This internal party victory cleared the path for him to challenge the sitting Attorney General in the general election. His ability to mobilize voters in Denton County was a critical component of his eventual triumph over the Republican incumbent.

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The election results signal a potential shift in the electoral landscape for Texas Republicans in suburban areas like Denton County. While Gill maintains his seat, the county's support for Talarico suggests increasing competitiveness in statewide races for the Democratic Party in the region.