Karl Rove says Republicans are officially over the president’s antics.

The man behind George Bush’s 2000 and 2004 election victories, Karl Rove, has written a scathing column in the In it, he pondered the Republican Party’s post-MAGA future and whether it can win back the votes it lost in its disastrous midterm outing.

“Can Republicans win these voters back? ” he asked.

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“Mr. Trump can’t. In the months before the midterms, he was omnipresent. He barnstormed the country, hogged the news, dominated social media, yet many Republicans and former Trump enthusiasts sat out the midterms. If he couldn’t get them in November, he won’t get them re-engaged during his final two years.