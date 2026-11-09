Republican Congressman Condemns Trump's Choice of Stephen Miller as Chief of Staff

Indiana Congressman Mike Stutzman criticized President Trump's decision to appoint Stephen Miller as White House Chief of Staff, calling it a mistake that fails to learn from recent electoral setbacks. Stutzman argued that Miller is an ineffective messenger for the American people, particularly in the Midwest, and suggested he would be better suited for internal political battles rather than public communication.

A Republican congressman blasted President Donald Trump’s decision to make Stephen Miller his new chief of staff. He told host Manu Raju, 46, that promoting Miller was the worst lesson the White House could take from the defeat.

“I come from the business world, just like President Trump does,” Stutzman said. “If your team takes a beating as badly as we took this last week, you have to fire people. You don’t promote those who… were in charge of what was supposed to be delivered. ” “I think that the decision to elect Stephen Miller is a mistake,” he went on.

Also read Katie Miller’s Secret Campaign to Make Hubby Trump’s Top Dog Revealed

“He’s not liked out here in the Midwest by people. They don’t like his tone. ”“Yes,” Stutzman replied curtly. On Friday, Trump, 80, announced that Susie Wiles, 69, was stepping down as chief of staff to join his political operation, though he didn’t say what she would be doing there.

Until Monday, Miller was the deputy chief of staff and the driving force behind the Trump administration’s push for mass deportation. Susie Wiles was moved sideways by Trump as he elevated Stephen Miller to her job as his chief of staff. In Stutzman’s view, Miller never offered “a more comprehensive solution on immigration,” and the deportation message never answered longtime residents asking, “What about me?

Advertisement

” Stephen Miller gives a TV interview outside the West Wing of the White House in Washington, D.C. , Aug. 28, 2026. Stutzman said Miller would be better used as a fighter against Democrats “inside the beltway rather than being the voice to the American people,” he added.

“I don’t think he’s the right messenger. ”that the promotion was a “horrible decision,” and he isn’t the only Republican unhappy about it. In a CNN interview, North Carolina Sen. Thom Tillis called Miller the “worst of all possible choices.

” According to Fox News, one House Republican even responded to the Miller promotion with a facepalm emoji. Stephen Miller attends a roundtable discussion on cybercrime in the East Room of the White House on Oct. 21, 2026, in Washington, D.C.

“A fresh face and a new start here right now would, I think, send tremendous message to the American people that the Republican Party is listening,” he said. The White House did not immediately respond to the Daily Beast’s request for comment on Stutzman’s remarks. *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email.

Advertisement

Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s*Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s