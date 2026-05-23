Jaxson Dart, a young quarterback, was introduced at a Republican congressman's campaign-like rally, with President Donald Trump praising the athlete for his football prowess. The rally took place in Suffern, New York. The president also made a transphobic comment.

Big Blue nation, it’s a pleasure to be here,” Dart, 23, told a crowd in Suffern, New York, on Friday, May 22, during a campaign-like rally for Republican congressman, who is up for reelection in a tough swing district.

‘I want to thank Jaxson Dart, this is going to be a future Hall of Famer in my book. Thank you, thank you Jaxson. Lot of talent,’ Trump said after his introduction and before praising the young quarterback for his football prowess. UPDATE — 1/9/26, 5:58 p.m. ET: Jaxson Dart and Marissa Ayers are Instagram official, thanks to a carousel that Ayers posted to her account on Friday, January 9, showing the couple in a series of PDA-filled moments.

While Dart’s remarks were brief and his time on stage short, he received online backlash from some fans and even a few of his fellow teammates. In New York Giants football players knew who Ilona Maher was when she attended Cam Skattebo’s Super Bowl party in February. Now, if only she knew who they were.

Maher, 29, recounted the hilarious story of her and her friend, fellow U.S. rugby player Kasey McCravey, trying to navigate a party full of NFL players





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