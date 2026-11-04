Republican Byron Donalds defeats David Jolly to become Florida's next governor

Republican Byron Donalds narrowly defeated Democrat David Jolly to be Florida's next governor.

Republican Byron Donalds narrowly defeated Democrat David Jolly to be Florida's next governor. The Associated Press called the race shortly after 9 p.m. on Tuesday, with Donalds ahead by 1.3 percentage points with 98 percent of the votes counted.

Both candidates focused on issues that affect Floridians’ wallets, including housing, healthcare, and the rising cost of living. However, they have different positions on A.I. data centers and Amendment Three, which would expand property tax exemptions for Florida homeowners. Donalds, who was endorsed by President Donald Trump, supports data center development with regulations and backs Amendment Three. Jolly, who was endorsed by former President Bill Clinton, is calling for a one-year moratorium on new data centers and opposes the amendment.

Also read Byron Donalds defeats David Jolly, becoming Florida's first Black governor

The open-seat race determined who would succeed term-limited Gov. Ron DeSantis and lead the state’s executive branch for the next four years. It also drew a wide gap in campaign spending and high-profile endorsements. Donalds had a major financial advantage.

Through Oct. 29, his campaign account and affiliated political committee had raised more than $173 million and spent more than $165 million combined, according to state filings. Jolly’s campaign account and Florida 2026 political committee had raised nearly $27 million and spent nearly $25 million. Those figures combine candidate and committee spending. When CBS12 News spoke one-on-one with both candidates ahead of Election Day, we asked about their plans to make Florida more affordable.

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Both candidates say lowering property insurance costs is a priority, but they have different ideas about how to make that happen.

“We actually have a full project plan and policy built out to hit the ground running on day one, lower premiums in the state that directly impact homeowners, but also business owners as well," Donalds told CBS12 News. "Because property insurance, if you get that down, it helps everybody in our state. We’re going to tackle that on day one. ” “Housing, healthcare, and education are the three pillars of people’s personal economy," Jolly told CBS12 News.

"I do think we need a state catastrophic fund for homeowners to cut insurance by 60 to 70 percent. I think we need an investment in workforce and affordable and entry-level housing, using funds that are currently available, from Miami to Riviera Beach, where we partner with the private sector to deliver more affordable housing. ” Despite the close race, Donalds does have a slight lead over Jolly in many polls cited by The New York Times.

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