Anti-monarchy group Republic hands 80-page file to police and CPS urging full investigation into Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's alleged misconduct with Jeffrey Epstein.

Anti-monarchy campaign group Republic has formally submitted an eighty-page dossier of evidence to the police and the Crown Prosecution Service regarding Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor. The submission arrives as authorities expand their scrutiny of the former prince's association with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and alleged trafficking activities at the Balmoral estate. This move follows recent revelations that Police Scotland is actively examining claims that women were trafficked to the royal property for sexual encounters.

New Evidence Submitted to Authorities

Republic emphasized that the newly delivered material outlines several specific areas where an investigation into Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is legally warranted. The organization stressed that these claims must be examined by law enforcement without fear or favour, regardless of the former prince's status. Although the specific contents of the eighty-page document remain confidential due to legal advice, the group indicated the material pertains to allegations of misconduct in public office. Graham Smith, chief executive of Republic, stated that while the group originally considered a private prosecution, the arrest of Andrew shifted their strategy toward trusting official channels.

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Core Allegations and Epstein Links

The evidence centers on serious accusations involving Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's interactions with Jeffrey Epstein during his tenure as the UK's trade envoy. Prosecutors are investigating claims that the former prince shared sensitive, confidential information regarding official visits to Hong Kong, Vietnam, and Singapore with Epstein. These allegations gained fresh traction after the release of millions of pages by the US Department of Justice in late 2025 and early 2026. The documents contained claims that a second woman was sent to the UK by Epstein for a sexual encounter with Andrew and that the pair asked an exotic dancer for a threesome in Florida.

Broader Investigations and Police Response

Multiple law enforcement agencies are currently managing overlapping inquiries into these matters. Thames Valley Police confirmed that their investigation into misconduct in public office is ongoing and that they are following all reasonable lines of inquiry. The Metropolitan Police and Surrey Police are also engaged in live investigations linked to the broader release of Epstein files. Graham Smith explained that private prosecutions are typically prohibitively expensive and difficult to pursue, making it essential for the police and prosecutors to step up and follow the evidence wherever it leads. He maintained that the group makes no claims regarding the guilt or innocence of anyone involved but insists that all evidence must be pursued equally under the law.

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Historical Claims and Balmoral Scrutiny

Police Scotland is specifically investigating the time Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, Jeffrey Epstein, and Ghislaine Maxwell spent at Balmoral. This inquiry addresses claims that women were trafficked to the estate, which belonged to the late Queen Elizabeth II, for sexual abuse. The late Virginia Giuffre previously alleged that she was forced to have sex three times with Andrew, including when she was seventeen, after being trafficked by Epstein. Although Andrew vehemently denies these claims, he paid millions to settle a civil sexual assault case with Ms. Giuffre in 2022. Ms. Giuffre died by suicide in 2025, adding further gravity to the historical allegations.

Impact on Royal Duties and Future Steps

The timing of this new submission coincides with significant developments in the ongoing legal and public scrutiny of the Windsor family. Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was arrested on his sixty-sixth birthday in February following initial claims of sharing sensitive information with Epstein. Evidence also emerged in 2025 showing he emailed Epstein in 2011 while the latter was jailed, stating they were in it together, just months after claiming to have cut ties. These events occurred on the eve of the seventh anniversary of the late Queen's second son stepping back from public duties after a controversial Newsnight interview. The Crown Prosecution Service has declined to comment directly, stating that the matter remains with the police to manage as they continue their comprehensive review of the evidence.