Anti-monarchy group Republic hands 80-page evidence file to authorities alleging misconduct by Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor linked to Jeffrey Epstein network and trafficking claims.

The anti-monarchy campaign organization Republic has submitted an 80-page dossier of evidence to police and the Crown Prosecution Service regarding Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor. This formal submission follows recent legal actions and intensified scrutiny surrounding the former duke's association with the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The group has explicitly demanded a comprehensive investigation into any suspected offenses without fear or favor.

New Evidence Highlights Public Office Misconduct

The newly handed document details specific allegations of misconduct in public office, though the full contents remain confidential due to ongoing legal advice. Republic stated that the file outlines several areas where an investigation into Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is warranted. This submission represents a significant escalation in pressure on law enforcement agencies to act on claims that have persisted for years. The group emphasized that all available evidence must be presented to the proper authorities for rigorous examination.

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Graham Smith Defends Strategy and Police Role

Graham Smith, chief executive of Republic, explained that the decision to hand the dossier to state authorities rather than pursue a private prosecution was strategic. He noted that private prosecutions are usually prohibitively expensive and difficult to pursue effectively. Smith stressed that Republic trusts the police and prosecutors to follow the evidence wherever it leads, regardless of the status of the individuals involved. He made it clear that his organization makes no claims as to the guilt or innocence of anyone, but insists that evidence must be pursued equally under the law.

Multi-Agency Investigations Into Epstein Links Expand

Law enforcement agencies are actively examining a wide range of claims connected to Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Jeffrey Epstein. Police Scotland is currently investigating claims that women were trafficked to the King's Balmoral estate. This probe includes an examination of the time Andrew, Epstein, and Ghislaine Maxwell spent at the private residence, which belonged to the late Queen Elizabeth II. Concurrently, Thames Valley Police confirmed that a misconduct in public office investigation is ongoing, following all reasonable lines of inquiry. The Metropolitan Police and Surrey Police are also involved in live investigations linked to the release of the Epstein files.

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Allegations Detail Trafficking And Information Leaks

The allegations under scrutiny are extensive and cover both social and professional conduct. Claims include that a second woman was sent to the UK by Epstein for a sexual encounter with the former prince. Other reports suggest that Andrew and Epstein asked an exotic dancer for a threesome at Epstein's Florida home. Professionally, there are allegations that Andrew shared confidential reports of official visits to Hong Kong, Vietnam, and Singapore while serving as the UK's trade envoy. These claims were amplified by the release of millions of pages by the US Department of Justice in late 2025 and early 2026.

Context Of Arrest And Past Legal Settlements

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was arrested on his 66th birthday in February of this year. The arrest followed claims that he shared sensitive information with Jeffrey Epstein during his tenure as trade envoy. Further details emerged in 2025, revealing that Andrew emailed Epstein in 2011 after the latter was jailed, stating, "We're in this together." This communication came three months after Andrew had insisted he had broken off all contact. Additionally, the late Virginia Giuffre had alleged she was forced to have sex with Andrew multiple times, starting when she was 17. Although Andrew denied these allegations, he paid millions to settle a civil sexual assault case in 2022. Giuffre died by suicide in 2025.