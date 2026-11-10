US Rep Thomas Massie Impeaches Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth Over Iran War and Election Losses

US Representative Thomas Massie has filed impeachment articles against Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, citing military actions in Iran and Yemen. The move intensifies political tension as Republicans face election fallout.

US Representative Thomas Massie formally introduced a resolution to impeach Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth on Monday, marking a significant escalation in congressional scrutiny of the Trump administration's military conduct. The filing occurred immediately following the opening of the first session of the new Congress after the recent midterm elections that resulted in Republican losses.

Massie submitted the impeachment resolution as soon as the House of Representatives convened for its new term. The legislative text specifically targets Hegseth's leadership regarding the ongoing conflict in Iran, while also referencing his role in executing military operations in Yemen and Venezuela. Massie argues that the Defense Secretary's actions constitute high crimes and misdemeanors, warranting immediate removal from the Pentagon.

Also read Rep. Thomas Massie Plans to Reintroduce Impeachment Resolution Against Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth

The resolution details alleged violations stemming from the administration's aggressive stance in the Middle East. By anchoring the impeachment effort in the war in Iran, Massie aims to capitalize on public discontent and electoral backlash against the Trump administration's foreign policy decisions. The move sets the stage for a potential vote that could strip one of President Donald Trump's most prominent cabinet members of their position.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, also a Republican, has attempted to block this trajectory by warning colleagues against pursuing impeachment during active hostilities. Johnson described the prospect of trying a cabinet secretary during foreign military engagements as a terrible image that would damage relations with allies and embolden enemies. He characterized the impeachment effort as a cheap political trick rather than a genuine legal proceeding.

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Despite Speaker Johnson's opposition, the political pressure within the Republican party is mounting due to electoral defeats. Many Republicans have linked their recent losses directly to the war in Iran, creating internal friction. Meanwhile, Democratic leadership has rallied behind the effort, with House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries stating that it is time for the Defense Secretary to leave office. Most Democrats are expected to support the impeachment articles when the vote occurs.

Secretary Pete Hegseth has firmly rejected the impeachment attempts, framing them as political attacks on successful military campaigns. He argued that questioning operations like Epic Fury in Iran, Rough Rider in Yemen, or the capture of Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro is equivalent to questioning the troops and their historic achievements. Hegseth emphasized that these actions were necessary to confront Iran's nuclear ambitions.

Hegseth announced plans to hold a press conference on Tuesday to address the impeachment threats directly. This will be his first major media briefing since May, as he seeks to clarify the administration's strategy against drug trafficking boats and Iranian regimes. He dismissed the political noise, stating that his team does not care about the criticism and remains focused on national security objectives.

When questioned about Vice President JD Vance blaming the Iran war for Republican election losses, Hegseth agreed with the assessment. He echoed remarks made by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, asserting that military actions do not need to be popular to be necessary. Hegseth maintained that inaction would have allowed Iran to develop nuclear weapons, making bold action the only viable choice.

Iran has long maintained that its nuclear program is peaceful. According to the International Atomic Energy Agency, Iran currently possesses 440.9 kilograms of uranium enriched to 60% purity. Enrichment to 90% purity is required for use in nuclear weapons, highlighting the significant technical gap that the administration claims its military actions have closed or managed.

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President Trump defended Hegseth against the journalists on Sunday evening. He stated that the Defense Secretary is guilty of essentially winning two wars. Trump argued that he believes they saved the Middle East and Israel together. He found it terrible to consider impeachment against someone who achieved such results.

Hegseth reiterated that Iran is devastated by the conflict. However, the Islamic Republic has continued to attack US military bases in the Middle East, causing billions of dollars in damage. These attacks have also targeted commercial ships in the Strait of Hormuz, disrupting maritime transport that previously carried one-fifth of the world's oil.

The interruptions in transport have led to higher energy prices that have impacted the American public. Approximately six out of ten US voters stated that the decision to take military action against Iran was wrong. This sentiment comes from the AP Voter Survey conducted among over 100,000 people across the United States.

If the House of Representatives approves the impeachment resolution, the case will move to the Senate for a trial. The political landscape remains complex as Republicans currently hold the majority in both chambers until the new Congress is seated in January. At that time, Democrats will take control, significantly increasing the likelihood of a Senate conviction.

The resolution highlights the deep divisions within American politics regarding the use of military force. It underscores the accountability of high-ranking officials during wartime. The outcome of the upcoming vote will test the unity of the Republican party and its response to these ongoing military controversies.